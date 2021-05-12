Actor-comedian Nellai Siva Passes Away At 69 In His Home Town Of Tirunelveli

Popular Tami actor-comedian Nellai Siva passed away on Tuesday, May 11. The veteran actor, who entertained fans for over 35 years with his comic performances, was 69. The cause of his death has been reported to be due to his ongoing ill health. His final rites are expected to take place on Wednesday, May 12.

Nella Siva's death

As soon as a handful of trade analysts and film critics shared the news of his demise on their social media handles, fans started posting tributes for the late actor. Among many others, actor Krishna, who had acted with Nellai Siva in a few films, also paid his last respect. In a tweet, he wrote that the veteran actor was "one of the nicest actors" he had the privilege to work with. Krishna recalled Nellai's "jokes" and how he used to entertain the crew.

Meanwhile, actor-director Parthiepan had posted a throwback interview of Nellai Siva. In the interview, the late actor said that it was for Ivan, he got the cheque for 10000 rupees. However, Siva didn't have a bank account so, it was Parthiepan who called up the bank manager and helped Siva to open a bank account.

The 69-year-old late actor made his silver screen debut in 1985 with the Pandiarajan directorial Aan Paavam. Later, he went on to star in films like Vetri Kodi Kattu, Mahaprabhu, Vetri Kodi Kattu, Kannum Kannum, Saamy, Anbe Sivam, Thirupaachi and Kireedam, among others. he had also delivered noteworthy work with fellow comedian Vadivelu. He was last seen in Trisha's Paramapadham Vilayattu, which was released on Disney+Hotstar in April 2021. The actor also played an important role in Vijay Television's popular serial, Pandian Stores and Sun TV's Mama Mapillai.

Apart from Nellai Siva, a couple of popular celebrities from the Tamil film fraternity passed away in 2021. Tamil actor-comedian and Padma Shri awardee Vivekh died following a cardiac arrest on April 17. Meanwhile, Tamil director-cinematographer KV Anand passed away on April 16 in Chennai due to COVID-19 related complications. Actor-comedian Pandu, who was 74, also succumbed to COVID-19 on May 6 morning at a private hospital in Chennai.

IMAGE: ACTOR KRISHNA TWITTER

