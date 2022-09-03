Actor Dhruva Sarja & Wife Announce Pregnancy With Adorable Video; Meghana Raj Sends Love

Notable Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja is all set to welcome his first child with wife Prerana, the couple announced recently via social media. The soon-to-be-parents made the big revelation with an adorable video of a maternity shoot, adding that they're entering a 'divine' phase of life. The clip showcased Dhruva and Prerana cradling her baby bump, posing with baby clothes and holding pics from the sonography session and more. It also revealed that their child is arriving in September 2022.

Kannada star Dhruva Sarja & wife announce pregnancy with an adorable video

Taking to their respective Instagram handles, the couple shared the video montage as they posed in matching outfits with complementing backdrops. In the caption, they mentioned, "We are entering a new phase of life, “a divine one”.

Bless the little one coming soon. Jai Hanuman." Take a look.

Reacting to the post, fans dropped comments like, "Congratulations to both of you! Super excited to see the little one soon," "so happy for you," among other things. The post also got a comment from Dhruva Sarja's sister-in-law Meghana Raj, who mentioned, "Most beautiful news! God bless u guys!! Love to the lil one."

For the unversed, Dhruva and Prerana got engaged on December 9, 2018 following which their nuptials took place in November 2019. According to reports, the two are childhood sweethearts. Their wedding happened a year after Dhruva's brother and late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja tied the knot with Meghana Raj.

On the work front, Dhruva will be seen in the Kannada film, Martin, which is high on action sequences. Martin features Vaibhavi Shandilya as the female lead opposite Dhruva, while Nikitin Dheer, Sukrutha Wagle and Anveshi Jain also star in important roles. He has also announced the tentatively titled project DS6 with director Prem S.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DHRUVAA_SARJAA)