Actor Dileep Intimidates Officers In Assault Case; Seeks Anticipatory Bail In Kerala HC

Mollywood Actor Dileep had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court on Monday. The Actor has been arrested and accused by the Kerala Police Crime Branch for allegedly intimidating the investigation officers in the case involving the assault of actor Bhavana Menon.

The Crime Branch arrested Dileep on Sunday, January 9 under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. The Sections of the IPC that have been lodged in his case include Section 116 (abetting an offence punishable by imprisonment), 118 (concealing a design to commit an offence punishable by death or life imprisonment), 120B (part of a criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act committed by several people).

In the FIR, Dileep is mentioned as the first accused. The case was filed by the Kerala Crime Branch after the alleged audio clips against him were leaked. In the viral audio clips, it was alleged that Dileep and other accused intimidated officials probing the assault case, in which Dileep is also a suspect.

Bhavna Menon opens up about her journey ‘from being a victim to becoming a survivor'

Meanwhile, South Indian actor Bhavana Menon, who has been a part of various Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films, courageously opened up about the alleged assault case. The actor took to her Instagram account and issued a statement where she narrated her journey ‘from being a victim to becoming a survivor' and how she overcame it.

After almost five years, the actor opened up about the trauma that she faced all these years. Sharing her story of misery, the actor wrote, “This has not been an easy journey. The journey from being a victim to becoming a survivor. For 5 years now, my name and my identity have been suppressed under the weight of the assault inflicted on me.”

For the unversed, the incident took place in February 2017, when Bhavana was allegedly molested inside her car for two hours by four men, who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017, and later escaped into a busy area. The entire act was filmed by some of the accused persons to blackmail the actor Bhavana Menon. Malayalam actor Dileep was accused of plotting the abduction and sexual assault due to alleged personal enmity with Menon. Various media reports also claimed that Dileep had allegedly paid men to abduct and assault the actor, and even ordered them to take videos of the assault, to exact revenge on her.

Image: Pixabay, Instagram/@DILEEPACTOR