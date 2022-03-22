Actor Dileep To Be Quizzed In Kerala Actor Assault Case Soon, Sources Say

Malayalam Actor Dileep will be questioned again in the 2017 assault case, as per sources. A team led by DySP Baiju Paulose will be questioning Dileep and a notice will be issued to him very soon, said a source in the Crime Branch on Tuesday, March 22.

Earlier, Dileep was questioned in a case related to conspiracy to harm police officers investigating the 2017 case. The police, however, have not disclosed whether more people will be called in for questioning. Dileep is being questioned for the first time in the case of assaulting the actress after the probe was announced.

Dileep used a hacker to clean up phone

The new twist in the investigation has now been the new fodder for the media as it is being alleged that a hacker by the name of Sai Shankar has wiped out critical proof from Dileep's iPhone in late January after the new case was registered against the actor on January 9.

Last week, the police crime branch raided several places linked to the hacker. Police have alleged that Sai Sankar used his wife's Mac laptop to delete certain messages on Dileep's phone. However, Sankar has denied all these allegations and moved the High Court seeking anticipatory bail.

In the petition, Sai Shankar alleged that the Crime Branch was harassing him and his family in the name of investigation. His petition also seeks protection as police are hunting him down to "fabricate evidence" against Dileep's lawyer.

A complaint against senior counsel Advocate Raman Pillai was also filed by the survivor actor last week to the Kerala Bar Council stating that the lawyer is trying to tamper and put pressure on crucial witnesses.

She alleged that using a felon named Nasser, the lawyer offered Rs 25 lakh and five cents of land as a bribe to one of the witnesses named Jinson to influence the case in Dileep's favour. Broadly, the allegations were that Pillai's action was not suited for the legal profession.