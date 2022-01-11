Actor Dileep's Anticipatory Bail Hearing Deferred By Kerala HC To January 14

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday listed the hearing of the anticipatory bail plea of the Mollywood Actor Dileep for January 14, Friday. The bench lead by Justice Gopinath P had listed the matter for the later hearing in which the actor has been accused by the Kerala Crime Branch of trying to coerce the judgement by threatening probe officials.

Pleading the Kerala HC to take up an early hearing of the matter, Actor Dileep's counsel claimed in the court that although there was no possibility of his arrest in the matter, still he shall be granted anticipatory bail, as the case was ‘high profile.’As per Dileep’s Counsel, the case is ‘nothing serious but a mockery.’

Actor Dileep's Counsel terms allegations against him 'nothing serious but a mockery'

"Although the likelihood of arrest is not there, this is a high profile case. Absolutely not serious but is a mockery," the lawyers representing Actor Dileep in the matter stated, as per ANI.

The counsel had further argued that the allegations of threatening the investigating officers came up in the case, just as when the investigation was near completion. “Director Balachandra Kumar brought up allegations when the trial in the case was nearing completion. The allegations made by the Investigating Officer was not there at first, they were added at a later stage," Dileep’s Counsel said, as reported by ANI.

Actor Dileep seeks anticipatory bail plea in Kerala HC

Mollywood Actor Dileep had filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Kerala High Court on Monday. The Actor has been arrested and accused by the Kerala Police Crime Branch for allegedly intimidating the investigation officers in the case involving the assault of actor Bhavana Menon.

The Crime Branch booked Dileep on Sunday, January 9 under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections. The Sections of the IPC that have been lodged in his case include Section 116 (abetting an offence punishable by imprisonment), 118 (concealing a design to commit an offence punishable by death or life imprisonment), 120B (part of a criminal conspiracy), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (criminal act committed by several people).

In the FIR, Dileep is mentioned as the first accused. The case was filed by the Kerala Crime Branch after the alleged audio clips against him were leaked. In the viral audio clips, it was alleged that Dileep and other accused intimidated officials probing the assault case, in which Dileep is also a suspect.

(With ANI Inputs)