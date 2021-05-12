Actor Jiiva Celebrates 14 Years Of His 'all Time Favourite Film' 'Dishyum', See Post

Jiiva is one of the well-known artists from the South Indian movie industry who has appeared in a variety of Tamil as well as Malayalam movies in his career so far. As one of the actor’s movies, Dishyum completed 14 years, he recently dropped in a post on social media to mark the occassion. Jiiva also stated how it was his all-time favourite film.

Jiiva celebrates 14 years of Dishyum

IMAGE: JIIVA'S INSTAGRAM

Jiiva recently took to his Instagram handle and shared this video clip of one of the songs from Dishyum and mentioned how the movie had completed 14 years. In the post, he also stated how it was his ‘all-time fav film’ and added a hug emoji next to a smiling face emoji with hearts all around.

Dishyum, directed by Sasi stands as one of the most popular Jiiva’s movies that received amazing reviews from the audiences as well as the critics. The action romantic movie followed the story of a stuntman named Bhaskar who falls in love with a college student. He comes to know that she does not love him, but he still tries to woo her. Apart from Jiiva in the lead, there were many other talented actors in the cast of Dishyum namely Sandhya, Nassar, Guinness Pakru, Kaajal Paasupathi, Jayaram, Anee Malavika, Manoj K Jayan, Aravind Akash while Vishal and SJ Suryah made a cameo appearance in the movie. While the music of the film was scored by Vijay Antony, the movie was bankrolled by V Ravichandran and it also managed to gross 1$ Million at the box office

More about Jiiva’s movies

It is a lesser-known fact that Jiiva’s father is a popular movie producer. The actor began his career as a child artist in a film produced by his father. He even made his debut as a lead in his father’s 50th movie Aasai Aasaiyai in 2003 and received appreciation from the audience. Some of the other popular Jiiva’s movies include Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Raam, Kavalai Vendam, Keerthi Chakra, Singam Puli, Nanban, Jilla, Yaan, Thirunaal, Sangili Bungili Kadhava Thorae, Kalakalappu 2, Seeru, Gorilla, Kee, Gypsy and many more.

The actor has currently been working on his upcoming movie, 83 in which he will be essaying the role of Kris Srikkanth. He will also appear in the Tamil movie, Methavi alongside Arjun Sarja, Raashi Khanna, Shah Ra and others.

IMAGE: JIIVA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.