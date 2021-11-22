Actor Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'I'm Under Isolation'

Superstar Kamal Haasan has contracted the COVID-19 virus, with the actor witnessing slight symptoms right after his return from a trip to the United States. He took to his Instagram handle and made the announcement, urging people to remain safe in this catastrophic situation. The actor further revealed that he has been isolated.

Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, November 22, the actor made the announcement in Tamil, which translates in English to, "I had a mild cough after my US trip. It is confirmed now that it is Covid. I'm in isolation. I realised that the pandemic is not yet over and request everyone to stay safe,"

அமெரிக்கப் பயணம் முடிந்து திரும்பிய பின் லேசான இருமல் இருந்தது. பரிசோதனை செய்ததில் கோவிட் தொற்று உறுதியானது. மருத்துவமனையில் தனிமைப்படுத்திக் கொண்டுள்ளேன். இன்னமும் நோய்ப்பரவல் நீங்கவில்லையென்பதை உணர்ந்து அனைவரும் பாதுகாப்பாக இருங்கள். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 22, 2021

Meanwhile, India recorded 8,488 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 538 days, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,18,901, while the active cases declined to 1,18,443, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

On the work front, he will next be seen in the action-thriller film Vikram alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Shivani Narayanan. He will also be seen in the vigilante action-thriller Indian 2, the sequel to his 1996 film Indian. The film stars Kamal Haasan reprising his role from the first film, while Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Jisshu Sengupta will join the cast.

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @KAMAL HAASAN)