Actor Kamal Haasan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Says 'I'm Under Isolation'

Actor Kamal Haasan has tested positive for COVID-19. He took to his social media to make the announcement, further noting that he is in isolation.

Kamal Haasan

Superstar Kamal Haasan has contracted the COVID-19 virus, with the actor witnessing slight symptoms right after his return from a trip to the United States. He took to his Instagram handle and made the announcement, urging people to remain safe in this catastrophic situation. The actor further revealed that he has been isolated. 

Kamal Haasan tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, November 22, the actor made the announcement in Tamil, which translates in English to, "I had a mild cough after my US trip. It is confirmed now that it is Covid. I'm in isolation. I realised that the pandemic is not yet over and request everyone to stay safe," 

Meanwhile, India recorded 8,488 new coronavirus infections, the lowest in 538 days, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to  3,45,18,901, while the active cases declined to 1,18,443, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

On the work front,  he will next be seen in the action-thriller film Vikram alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Shivani Narayanan. He will also be seen in the vigilante action-thriller Indian 2, the sequel to his 1996 film Indian. The film stars Kamal Haasan reprising his role from the first film, while Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simha, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Jisshu Sengupta will join the cast.

