Karthi And Wife Rajani Blessed With Boy Baby, Actor Expresses Joy Over Twitter

Actor Karthi and his wife Rajani have been blessed with a baby boy. The actor seemed thrilled and joyful and shared his emotions on Twitter. The actor mentioned how happy he was and asked for blessings from his fans and followers. The actor's well-wishers too seemed delighted with the news and congratulated Karthi on becoming a father for the second time.

Actor Karthi and wife Rajani blessed with baby boy

Karthi took to Twitter to announce this news to his family and friends. The actor then went on to thank the medical staff including the doctors and the nurses who were present with them. Karthi was grateful to the medical staff who helped him and his wife throughout the journey. Karthi called the entire process a life-changing journey and thus was grateful to the efforts put in by the doctors and the nurses of the hospital where his wife was admitted.

Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. 🙏🏽 need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you god! — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 20, 2020

Karthi then proceeded to thank God for the amazing experience he had and asked for blessings for his young boy. Karthi's wife too received several congratulatory messages from fans in the comments section of the tweet. The actor has now become a father of two children. Thus fans were delighted to hear the good news from Karthi. Fans are now eagerly waiting for actor Karthi's newborn baby photo. However, the actor currently has just tweeted an announcement of the arrival of his baby boy. Actor Karthi might upload a photo of his newborn son soon for his fans and followers.

Awwwwwwww☺️☺️☺️congrats🥳🥳🥳 to new mommy n daddy and welcome baby boy 😘 https://t.co/QPFPuYDlWx — krishna (@Actor_Krishna) October 20, 2020

Congratulations darling 😘😘🤗🤗 God bless https://t.co/i5zUZkLJBq — Arya (@arya_offl) October 21, 2020

Awww 🤩 super happy for u @Karthi_Offl na ❤️ god bless 🥳 https://t.co/UxMpxUZRWk — Master Mahendran 🌟 (@Actor_Mahendran) October 21, 2020

Machi very happy for you and the entire family. God bless the little one ♥️ https://t.co/fn6mHdXRUw — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) October 20, 2020

Super na 🤗💫 God Bless https://t.co/0XllEo55U1 — Aadhav Kannadhasan (@aadhavkk) October 20, 2020

Congratulations brother 😍 god bless all of you 😊 Lots of love https://t.co/CqC6JHTyAU — Shanthnu 🌟 ஷாந்தனு Buddy (@imKBRshanthnu) October 20, 2020

Fans have been pouring in praises and blessings for Karthi's children and have been congratulating him for becoming a father of two. The actor was blessed with a daughter back in 2013 and has named her Umayaal. Thus fans are also eager to know what will the actor name his baby boy and when such an announcement would be made by him. A number of prominent personalities also congratulated the actor on this special occasion and sent their warm wishes for the little one.

