Actor Kavya Thapar Arrested Following Alleged Drunk Driving, Scuffle With Police

Actor Kavya Thapar, known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police following an accident, that left one person injured.

Image: Instagram/@kavyathapar20


Actor Kavya Thapar, known for her work in Tamil and Telugu films, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police following an accident, that left one person injured, and a brawl with police. The actor has been remanded to judicial custody. 

She has been accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and injuring one person. Later, she allegedly got into a brawl with the police and used abusive language against the officials. 

Kavya Thapar, as per a report on ANI, was arrested and sent to judicial custody on Thursday morning after alleged drunk driving, and a brawl with the police, the Juhu Police informed. 

Kavya Thapar on the professional front 

Kavya is 26 years old and completed her education in Mumbai, after which she entered the world of showbiz. She first shot to the spotlight by starring in advertisements for a lifestyle brand and travel portal, before eventually making her debut with the short film Tatkal in 2013. 

Her full-fledged debut in the film industry came with the Telugu film Ee Maaya Peremito, which released five years later. The year after that, she made her Tamil film debut with the movie Market Raja MBBS which released in 2019.

Among her recent works has been the film Ek Mini Katha, a Telugu film, that released last year.

The actor was also a part of the anthology series, Kaali Peeli Tales, which starred Vinay Pathak, Sharib Hashmi, Gauahar Khan, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, Soni Razdan, among others. At the time of the release of the film, she had shared, 
"So grateful and excited to release this amazing project we worked on with you all on my birthday !!! Couldn’t ask for better."

The series had revolved around stories about romance, marriage, infidelity, homosexuality, forgiveness and divorce.

Kavya Thapar has also starred in numerous music videos. Some of those that released last year were Cheti Aaja, which released in December 2020. Leja Leja Re Mahi, which was released in October 2021 and Mehendi Lagi, which had hit the web in September 2021. 

