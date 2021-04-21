Actor Kishore Nandlaskar Passes Away At 81; Check Out A List Of His Marathi & Hindi Movies

Veteran Marathi actor Kishore Nandlaskar, who starred in several Marathi and Hindi films, passed away in Thane's Global COVID centre because of COVID-19 complications. He left for his heavenly abode on Tuesday at the age of 81 and the news about Kishore Kishore Nandlaskar’s death left multiple celebrities from showbiz aghast, including Manoj Bajpayee and Amruta Subhash to name a few. Here's taking a look at the late actor's career and films to know about his contribution to the Hindi and Marathi film industries.

Actor Kishore Nandlaskar breathed his last on April 20, 2021, in Thane after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. In a statement to PTI, Nandlaskar's grandson said, "He was admitted in the ICU last week. He died due to COVID-19 complications today around 12.30 pm". The prolific Marathi actor is survived by his wife and three sons.

Being born in 1940, Nandlaskar marked his debut as an actor in 1982 with the Marathi film 'Navare Sagle Gadhav'. Throughout his illustrious career spanning almost four decades, the veteran actor has starred in around 30 films. After setting foot in the Marathi film industry, he went on to star in 'Bhavishyachi Aishi Taishi: The Prediction', 'Jara Japun Kara' and 'Gaon Thor Pudhari Chor' to name a few.

Some of his notable works include 1990's Dhamal Bablya Ganpyachi, 1993's Karamati Coat, 1997's Purna Satya, 1999's Sanjay Dutt starrer Vaastav, 2000's Govinda starrer Jis Desh Mein Ganga Rehta Hain, 2006's Ishhya, 2009's Fruit & Nut, 2011's Ajay Devgn starrer Singham, 2012's Yedyanchi Jatra, 2017's Huntash, 2018's Ranveer Singh starrer Simmba and 2020's Marathi film Miss U Miss.

Before passing away on April 20, Kishore Nandlaskar last appeared in Disney+Hotstar's recently-released web series titled 1962: The War In The Hills. The war drama premiered on the streamer on February 26 and is headlined by Abhay Deol and Mahesh Manjrekar. Watch the trailer of '1962: The War In The Hills' below:

Soon after the heartbreaking news of Kishore Nandlaskar’s death broke the internet, Ranveer Singh, Manoj Bajpayee, and Amruta Subhash mourned the loss on their respective social media handles. While Bajpayee took to Twitter and wrote: "Sad news!!! May God bless his soul", Subhash wrote: "#KishoreNandlaskar passes away due to covid we have lost a great great actor! His sense of timing was unmatchable. Salute to you Kishor kaka".

Sad news!!! May god bless his soul !!!! ðŸ™ðŸ™ https://t.co/kBDd0iB1u0 — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) April 20, 2021

#KishoreNandlaskar passes away due to covidðŸ˜¢ we have lost a great great actor! His sense of timing was unmatchable. Salute to you Kishor kaka ðŸ™

à¤•à¤¿à¤¶à¥‹à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤•à¤¾ à¤¨à¤¾à¤‚à¤¦à¤²à¤¸à¥à¤•à¤° à¤—à¥‡à¤²à¥‡.. à¤•à¥‹à¤µà¤¿à¤¡à¤®à¥à¤³à¥‡ðŸ˜¢à¤«à¤¾à¤° à¤®à¥‹à¤ à¥‡ à¤•à¤²à¤¾à¤•à¤¾à¤°! à¤•à¤¿à¤¶à¥‹à¤°à¤•à¤¾à¤•à¤¾ à¤¶à¥à¤°à¤¦à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤‚à¤œà¤²à¥€ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/cdxUSaPyo1 — Amruta Subhash (@AmrutaSubhash) April 20, 2021

