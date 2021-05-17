Actor Lal Reveals The Reason Why He Didn't Dub For 'Karnan' Himself; Read

Actor Lal was recently seen playing one of the major roles in Karnan, which had released last month. The film was dubbed and released in various other Indian languages, but it was observed that Lal had not used his own voice in the dubbing of the film. His fans have been asking him about why he did not use his own voice in the film ever since it was released. The actor has recently addressed this issue, revealing the circumstances that led him to do so.

Lal on why he did not dub for Karnan himself

While his acting in Karnan has widely received a positive response from fans, they promptly noticed that he had not lent his own voice to the role. Lal has penned a long message in his new Instagram post where he has explained in details the reasons behind the same. He said that since the movie has a backdrop in Tirunelveli, whose dialect of Tamil is quite different from the one spoken in Chennai. He further explained it by giving the example of how the Thrissur dialect spoken in Malayalam would sound different than what is spoken by a native from the place.

Lal also added that the language and culture shown in Karnan is of “great importance” and that the dialect had to be used to bring his character “to a whole”. He said that “majority of the cast” in the film included locals and that he “did not want to give” less than 100% in the film. Lal shared that while the crew of the film, which includes the director Mari Selvaraj, had persisted him to go to Chennai for the dubbing sessions himself. However, at the behest of the actor himself, the voice of a native has been used.

IMAGE: LAL'S INSTAGRAM COMMENTS

Lal ended his message by thanking his fans for showing their support for him. The post took no time in receiving messages of solidarity from his fans. They praised his dedication to the role and added that he had made up with his acting and that it “didn’t take anything away” from his performance.

IMAGE: LAL'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.