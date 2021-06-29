Actor Mahesh Babu Wishes Deepika Kumari And Team For Winning The Archery World Cup

Mahesh Babu took to Twitter to congratulate Deepika Kumari on her stunning victory at the Archery World Cup. The actor shared his excitement for the sportsperson's victory and thus extended his congratulations to her and the team. A number of fans of the actor too congratulated Deepika Kumari on her stunning victory and wished her well for the future.

Mahesh Babu wishes Deepika Kumari and team

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Babu began by writing about how awestruck he was by the inspiring and incredible achievement of Deepika Kumari and her team. He then congratulated her for winning Gold at the Archery World Cup and gave best wishes for her future. Fans of the actor too posted congratulatory messages for the sportsperson and further went on to speak highly of her. Deepika Kumari gained her hat-trick with the three Gold medal wins at the World Cup stage three. A number of celebrities congratulated the star sportsperson for her amazing achievement and for making the nation proud. Deepika Kumari claimed her three Gold medals through three recurve events namely, women's individual, team and mixed par at the World Cup stage 3 held in Paris. Prior to this, she had achieved a top spot for the first time back in 2012.

Such an inspiring and incredible achievement! Congratulations #DeepikaKumari and team for winning gold in the Archery World Cup! Way to go! 🙌 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 28, 2021

Currently, Deepika Kumari has nine gold medals, 12 silver medals and seven bronze medals at the World Cup stages. She has thus become the second Indian woman to grab the numero uno status after Dola Banerjee. Deepika Kumari will also become the only Indian Archer woman to represent the country at the Tokyo Olympics next month.

Mahesh Babu on the other hand has been preparing for his next line of films for which his fans seemed extremely excited. The actor will be seen next in Sarkaru Vaari Paata which is currently under its filming stages. According to multiple news portals, the movie is expected to be released in 2022. Fans are thus quite excited about the release of this film. Further on the actor will also be seen in the film Major which is currently being shot in Hindi as well. The release date of the film has not been revealed as of yet, however fans of the actor eagerly wait for the release of his next project.

