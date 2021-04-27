Actor Malashree's Husband And Film Producer Ramu Succumbs To COVID-19; Tributes Paid

Film producer and distributor Ramu passed away due to COVID-19 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Also called 'Crorepati Ramu', he was known for his work in Kannada cinema and is the husband of famous actor Malashree. He was tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.

Kannada film producer and Malashree's husband Ramu dies of COVID-19

Ramu was battling COVID-19 for a week and was admitted to a private Bengaluru hospital on Monday. He was also experiencing breathlessness, reported PTI. Producer Ramu's age was 52. Messages mourning the loss of Malashree's husband started pouring in on social media from fans and celebrities of the Kannada film industry.

Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Ramu Sir.

This monster virus is running amok and wonder how many more souls it will grab before it's appetite is sated.. my deepest condolences to Malashree ma'am and the family.. — Parul Yadav (@TheParulYadav) April 27, 2021

My deepest condolence on the passing away of Ramu sir. Sending love & strength to his family and dear ones to cope with the loss! — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) April 26, 2021

This is shocking, One of my earliest Producer’s and a wonderful neighbor you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through.KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you Sir. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cEm8C34qtx — SRIIMURALI (@SRIMURALIII) April 26, 2021

Very sad to here this heart breaking yesterday news, My condolences to his family's #Omm shanthi ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ ðŸ˜¢ðŸ’”Ramu Sir @RamuMalashree pic.twitter.com/n92l34Pp6d — Sanjeeth Rai (@RaiSanjeeth) April 27, 2021

This is heartbreaking ðŸ˜žðŸ˜žðŸ˜ž

Such a passionate producer ðŸ™

May god give strength to #Ramu sir family to bear this loss ðŸ˜”#RIPRamuSirðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/6ymIdh0JIW — Tharun Sudhir (@TharunSudhir) April 26, 2021

Most shocking news ðŸ¥º

Miss you Ramu sir, You were a gem our industry has lost.

Rest in peace sir ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/P31mn78Pb3 — Harshika Poonacha (@actressharshika) April 27, 2021

Sandalwood got to witness a shocking news on Monday evening as noted Kannada film producer Ramu succumbed to Covid-19. He was being treated at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last. Ramu was married to Kannada film Star Malashree. They have two children. pic.twitter.com/akjp6HlYyj — BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) April 26, 2021

Can’t digest the fact that Kannada industry’s successful producer ramu sir is no more, he is a kind and wonderful human,my prayers to the family and @RamuMalashree mam, may Saibaba give u immense strength to handle the situation, may his soul rest in peaceðŸ™ Sairam pic.twitter.com/81yJWk2Mqi — Akul Balaji (@AkulBalaji) April 26, 2021

Most passionate producer of our industry Ramu sir has left us ðŸ¥º

Rest in Peace sirðŸ™

Please stop killing innocent lives #Covid ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ pic.twitter.com/i20B9KM9vA — Harshika Poonacha (@actressharshika) April 26, 2021

One of the most passionate Movie Producers of KFI, Ramu Sir is no more. RIP — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) April 26, 2021

Ramu has produced more than 35 films in his career starting from 1993. It includes hits like Lockup Death, CBI Durga, AK 47, Chamundi, Shakti, Kiccha, and more. Many of them starred his wife Malashree in the lead role. He was reportedly the first Kannada producer who financed a project with a budget of more than â‚¹1 crore, for which he got the nickname of Koti Ramu.

Promo Image Source: malashreeramu Instagram