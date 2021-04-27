Last Updated:

Actor Malashree's Husband And Film Producer Ramu Succumbs To COVID-19; Tributes Paid

Malashree's husband and producer Ramu has passed away due to coronavirus. He was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru. Read to know more detailed information.

Film producer and distributor Ramu passed away due to COVID-19 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Also called 'Crorepati Ramu', he was known for his work in Kannada cinema and is the husband of famous actor Malashree. He was tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week. 

Kannada film producer and Malashree's husband Ramu dies of COVID-19 

Ramu was battling COVID-19 for a week and was admitted to a private Bengaluru hospital on Monday. He was also experiencing breathlessness, reported PTI. Producer Ramu's age was 52. Messages mourning the loss of Malashree's husband started pouring in on social media from fans and celebrities of the Kannada film industry. 

Ramu has produced more than 35 films in his career starting from 1993. It includes hits like Lockup Death, CBI Durga, AK 47, Chamundi, Shakti, Kiccha, and more. Many of them starred his wife Malashree in the lead role. He was reportedly the first Kannada producer who financed a project with a budget of more than â‚¹1 crore, for which he got the nickname of Koti Ramu. 

Promo Image Source: malashreeramu Instagram

