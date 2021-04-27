Actor Malashree's Husband And Film Producer Ramu Succumbs To COVID-19; Tributes Paid

Quick links:
Film producer and distributor Ramu passed away due to COVID-19 on Monday, April 26, 2021. Also called 'Crorepati Ramu', he was known for his work in Kannada cinema and is the husband of famous actor Malashree. He was tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week.
Ramu was battling COVID-19 for a week and was admitted to a private Bengaluru hospital on Monday. He was also experiencing breathlessness, reported PTI. Producer Ramu's age was 52. Messages mourning the loss of Malashree's husband started pouring in on social media from fans and celebrities of the Kannada film industry.
Shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Ramu Sir.— Parul Yadav (@TheParulYadav) April 27, 2021
This monster virus is running amok and wonder how many more souls it will grab before it's appetite is sated.. my deepest condolences to Malashree ma'am and the family..
My deepest condolence on the passing away of Ramu sir. Sending love & strength to his family and dear ones to cope with the loss!— Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) April 26, 2021
This is shocking, One of my earliest Producer’s and a wonderful neighbor you were Ramu Sir and more than that a kind human. I cannot imagine what Mallakka and the kids are going through.KFI lost a fantastic producer today. I will miss you Sir. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/cEm8C34qtx— SRIIMURALI (@SRIMURALIII) April 26, 2021
Very sad to here this heart breaking yesterday news, My condolences to his family's #Omm shanthi ðŸ™ðŸ™ðŸ™ ðŸ˜¢ðŸ’”Ramu Sir @RamuMalashree pic.twitter.com/n92l34Pp6d— Sanjeeth Rai (@RaiSanjeeth) April 27, 2021
This is heartbreaking ðŸ˜žðŸ˜žðŸ˜ž— Tharun Sudhir (@TharunSudhir) April 26, 2021
Such a passionate producer ðŸ™
May god give strength to #Ramu sir family to bear this loss ðŸ˜”#RIPRamuSirðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/6ymIdh0JIW
Most shocking news ðŸ¥º— Harshika Poonacha (@actressharshika) April 27, 2021
Miss you Ramu sir, You were a gem our industry has lost.
Rest in peace sir ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/P31mn78Pb3
Sandalwood got to witness a shocking news on Monday evening as noted Kannada film producer Ramu succumbed to Covid-19. He was being treated at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, where he breathed his last. Ramu was married to Kannada film Star Malashree. They have two children. pic.twitter.com/akjp6HlYyj— BARaju (@baraju_SuperHit) April 26, 2021
Can’t digest the fact that Kannada industry’s successful producer ramu sir is no more, he is a kind and wonderful human,my prayers to the family and @RamuMalashree mam, may Saibaba give u immense strength to handle the situation, may his soul rest in peaceðŸ™ Sairam pic.twitter.com/81yJWk2Mqi— Akul Balaji (@AkulBalaji) April 26, 2021
Most passionate producer of our industry Ramu sir has left us ðŸ¥º— Harshika Poonacha (@actressharshika) April 26, 2021
Rest in Peace sirðŸ™
Please stop killing innocent lives #Covid ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ðŸ˜¡ pic.twitter.com/i20B9KM9vA
One of the most passionate Movie Producers of KFI, Ramu Sir is no more. RIP— Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) April 26, 2021
Ramu has produced more than 35 films in his career starting from 1993. It includes hits like Lockup Death, CBI Durga, AK 47, Chamundi, Shakti, Kiccha, and more. Many of them starred his wife Malashree in the lead role. He was reportedly the first Kannada producer who financed a project with a budget of more than â‚¹1 crore, for which he got the nickname of Koti Ramu.
