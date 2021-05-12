Actor Maran Of 'Gilli' Fame Passes Away Due To COVID-19 At A Government Hospital

Actor Maran, who worked in several films in the Tamil film industry, passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, May 12. Hailing from Chengalpattu Natham area, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 infection a few days ago, reported Daily Thanti. He was later admitted to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment. However, the 48-year-old actor passed away without treatment.

The report added that Maran was admitted to the hospital for the last 2 days. On the professional front, the actor was a part of the 2004 film Gilli, and the 2008 film, Kuruvi, alongside Vijay. In his tweet, Ramesh Bala confirmed the news and wrote that Maran was an actor, stage playwright and stunt artist who starred in many films. In his career, he essayed comedy and villain roles.

In April, the Tamil film industry witnessed yet another loss as Padma Shri awardee and veteran actor Vivekh breathed his last at the age of 59. His sudden demise sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry. Actors Samantha Akkineni, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rajinikanth, AR Rahman, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Mohan Raja and Gautham Karthik, among others, paid heartfelt tributes to the star.

According to PTI, the veteran actor was admitted to the hospital following a cardiac arrest. The hospital officials said that the actor had a hundred per cent blood clot in his left artery and added that it may not be related to the COVID-19 vaccination he had taken earlier. Vivekh had appeared in over 200 films.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced a complete lockdown for two weeks from May 10 to control the spread of the virus, reported news agency ANI. Following the lockdown curbs, only those with important work were seen on the road. More so, police official checked several points to ensure no one is out without any important work.

