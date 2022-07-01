Actor Meena Urges Netizens To Stop Spreading 'false Information' About Her Husband's Death

The popular Drishyam actor Meena recently lost her husband Vidyasagar, who passed away after he battled a lung-related ailment. The duo tied the knot in 2009 and share a daughter, Nainika, who is 11 years old. The actor confirmed the news on social media on July 1 as she urged netizens not to spread 'false information' about her 'loving' husband's demise.

Meena confirms her husband Vidyasagar's demise

The Bro Daddy actor took to her Instagram account and expressed that she was 'deeply saddened' as she confirmed the loss of her husband. She requested that she and her family be given privacy during these 'difficult times' and urged netizens not to spread 'false information' about Vidyasagar's demise. She also sent her gratitude to her family and 'all those good hearts' including the Vidyasagar's medical team, the Chief Minister, Health Minister and others who stood by her. She wrote-

"I am deeply saddened by the loss of my loving husband Vidya Sagar. I sincerely request all media to respect our privacy and sympathise with this situation. Please stop the further broadcast of any false information on this matter. During these difficult times, I want to express my gratitude to all those good hearts who helped and stood with our family. I would like to thank all the Medical Team who tried their best, our Chief Minister, Health Minister, Radhakrishnan IAS, Colleagues, Friends, Family, Media & My loving fans for sending love and prayers. Thank You, Meena Sagar."

Meena is well known for her films including Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol, Seetharamayya Gari Manavaralu, Drushyam 2 and more and has a massive fan following. Several well-wishers took to the comments section of her post and sent her and her family their love and prayers as they go through these tough times.

