Actor Meera Mithun Arrested By Chennai Crime Branch For Her Casteist Remarks

The Chennai Crime Branch has arrested Kollywood actor and model Meera Mithun in Kerala on August 14. The actor was booked for making casteist remarks against members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) community who work in the entertainment industry. Her arrest comes two days after she failed to appear before the local police for an inquiry on August 12.

In a video purportedly before her arrest, Mithun is seen screaming and saying that the police are trying to harass her is taking rounds on the internet. In the self-captured video, the actor alleges that the cops are torturing her. Facing the camera, she can be seen screaming and warning them not to touch her. Addressing the video to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mithun questions why a woman is subjected to such torture. She can also be heard refusing to surrender her phone and threatens to injure herself if the police officer forcibly arrests her.

The case against the Kollywood actor was registered based on a complaint filed by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and former MP Vanni Arasu. The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front and Dravidar Liberation Organisation Madurai District Secretary MP Mani Amuthan has also filed a complaint against the actor with the Madurai police commissioner.

Mithun has been booked under seven provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153, 153A(1)(a), 505(1)(b), 505 (2) of IPC and several sections under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act for the casteist remarks she made in a video that has gone viral. The actor alleged, "I am not speaking ill about members of the SC community. But the members of the community face problems mostly because they are involved in illegal activities and crimes. No one will unnecessarily speak ill of someone without any reason."

Mithun made the remarks in a talk show stated, "In the film industry, SC directors and other people of the community do cheap things. It is time to chuck out all the SC directors and other people from the film industry. In one instance, a Paraiyar (SC) community director took the first look at my movie."

Earlier, VCK Chief and MP Thol Thirumavalavan had also posted a video on his official Instagram handle. He stated that the police should book both Meera Mithun and the interviewer for the way they spoke.

Image Credit: MEERA MITHUN INSTAGRAM

