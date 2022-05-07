Actor Mohan Juneja, Famous For His Role In 'KGF' Franchise, Passes Away At 54

Actor and comedian Mohan Juneja, known for his appearances in blockbusters KGF: Chapter 2 and KGF: Chapter 1, passed away at the age of 54 due to a prolonged illness. The actor, who had been unwell for a long time, passed away in a private hospital in Bangalore after failing to respond to the treatment.

In his decades-long stint in the entertainment industry, Mohan Juneja starred in over a hundred projects in languages like Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. His final appearance was in Yash-Sanjay Dutt starrer KGF: Chapter 2. His last rites are slated to happen today.

KGF actor Mohan Juneja passes away at 54 due to prolonged illness

The actor's demise is being mourned by fans all over as they pour heartfelt tributes on social media. One netizen mentioned, "The Man who gave Goosebumps elevations to Rocky Bhai is no more RIP," while another stated, "Sad to hear, I am a great fan of his work, RIP #MohanJuneja sir, may God rest his soul and give strength to his family & friends!". Actor Ganesh also took to his Twitter handle and posted a picture of Juneja along with the message "Om Shanthi".

Sad to hear, i am a great fan of his work, RIP #MohanJuneja sir, may god rest his soul and give strength to his family & friends! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/ckrFJwGIG9 — SriiKaushal (@Srii_Offl) May 7, 2022

The Man who gave Goosebumps elevations to Rocky Bhai is no more RIP #MohanJuneja #KGFChapter1 #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/ue3vx6bKx4 — Arjun Palwai (@NameisDhruva) May 7, 2022

More on Mohan Juneja's career

The late actor got a major breakthrough with his appearance in Chellata, where he took on the role of Madhumaga. He has also essayed pertinent roles in Kannada films like Lakshmi, Vrindavana, and Coco among others, while also starring in the popular Kannada serial Watara.

While Mohan's scenes in Yash's KGF were few and limited, his dialogue "The one who comes with a gang is a gangster. He always comes alone. Monster," gained immense popularity.

Hailing from the Tumkur district in Karnataka, Juneja completed his education in Bengaluru and settled down in the city. He shares two children- Akshaya and Ashwini, with his wife Kusum.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @SSSMOVIEREVIEWS)