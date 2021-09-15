Actor Mumaith Khan Arrives At ED Office For Questioning In Tollywood Drugs Case

Tollywood actor Mumaith Khan arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office on Wednesday in connection with the 2017 Tollywood drugs case. The actress was seen arriving at ED's Hyderabad office at 10.30 AM in connection with the alleged money laundering case related to the racket. Mumaith Khan's summons comes just two days after Telugu actor Navdeep Pallapolu was called to the financial watchdog's office.

The ED has conducted back-to-back questioning of several accused actors in the 2017 Tollywood drugs case. Last week, actor Rakul Preet Singh was grilled by the ED for more than seven hours. Bahubali actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Hyderabad on Wednesday. After Rakul Preet, Rana Daggubati, Charmi Kaur, the ED summoned actor Ravi Teja amid heavy security deployment. His questioning went on for more than three hours. The ED is said to have summoned 11 Tollywood celebrities this month. They have been asked to appear for questioning from September 2 to 22 on their respective allotted dates.

2017 Tollywood Drug Case

The case dates back to June 2017, when authorities in Hyderabad busted a drug racket involving 1,000 students from leading private schools and colleges in the city. They were allegedly found using high-end drugs. The racket further exposed that the dealers allegedly supplied drugs to several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. This included prominent names such as popular director Puri Jagannadh, actor Ravi Teja, and others whose names cropped up in the call data of Calvin Mascarenhas, the alleged kingpin of the drug racket. The Hyderabad SIT team has filed over 11 charge sheets in which drug traffickers were named.

Meanwhile, the ED has booked a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is scrutinising the financial details of those who are being summoned for interrogation. The ED officials are looking for any suspicious money trails in connection with the drug racket.