Actor Namitha And Husband Veerandra Welcome Twin Boys On Janmashtami 2022

The notable South Indian actor Namitha recently left her fans in amazement as she announced that she was blessed with twin babies with her husband Veerendra Chowdary. She posted a heartwarming video clip of herself announcing the same and received numerous good wishes from various celebrity artists as well as her fans. The video depicted her and her husband announcing the good news while holding their newly-born babies.

Namitha announces birth of her twins with a sweet video clip

Namitha recently took to her official Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which she and her husband can be seen holding each of their twin babies while announcing their birth. The video depicted the actor sporting a casual salwar kurta while her husband was seen donning traditional South Indian attire. In the caption, she penned a note stating how their babies were born on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami 2022. She even extended her gratitude to the team of doctors who guided her throughout her pregnancy and delivered her babies while continuing to help her as she entered her motherhood. While signing off, she even extended her wishes to her fans by wishing them a happy Janmashtami.

The note read, “Hare Krishna! On this Auspicious Occasion we're more than Delighted to share our Happy news with all of you. We have been Blessed with Twin Boys. We hope your Blessings n Love will always be with them. We are really thankful to Rela Hospital - Multispeciality Hospital ,Chrompet for their Excellent Health care n Services. I'm really indebted to Dr. Bhuvaneshwari n her team for guiding me thru out my Pregnancy journey n also for bringing my children in this world. Dr. Eshwar n Dr Vellu Murgan are helping me in my new motherhood as well. 🤰 My special mention to Dr. Naresh for being a Great friend n A Guide. Thank you and Happy Janmastami!” (sic)

Numerous celebrities and fans took to Namitha’s Instagram video and dropped sweet wishes for the actor and her husband on being blessed with twins. Some fans also expressed their delight by sharing hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. Have a look at some of the reactions to Namitha’s latest Instagram video via which she announced the birth of her babies.

Image: Instagram/@namita.official