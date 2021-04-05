Actor Nani Shares Astonishing Picture From The Sets Of 'Tuck Jagadish', Fans React

Actor Nani gave fans an astonishing glimpse of the sets of his current anticipated film Tuck Jagadish. In the image, the actor can be seen seated in a damp mucky land with his trousers folded. Fans were quite surprised to see the actor sit in the middle of marshy land as the crew behind him prepared for the shot. It is yet unsure as to what led the actor to sit in the middle of the marshy land, however one might assume that Nani has a particular scene in that area.

Nani sits in marshy land for 'Tuck Jagadish'

The movie Tuck Jagadish has created a huge buzz among the fan of Nani who wish to watch the film soon. Nani himself often posts such images from sets to give fans an insight as to what happens on the set. Fans also stay posted about the latest happenings and thus increase the anticipation to watch his film. In the image recently shared, Nani can be seen seated, wearing a white shirt and black trousers. He sat upon a chair with sunglasses and a watch as he posed for the camera. However, the chair appeared to be almost submerged in the mucky land and Nani sat upon the chair with his legs in the water. The crew in the background can be seen setting up a shot with the help of cranes and a number of people.

The release of the film itself will shed light as to why Nani entered deep marshy waters in the middle of the set. Sharing the image on social media, Nani simply wrote Tuck Jagadish diaries with a hashtag. The post went on to get over 4 lakh likes in a short span of time as fans were amazed by the picture he shared. Fans took to the comment section to express their surprise. In a poster shared in February, the actor can be seen wearing a shirt covered in muck as he holds a rod in his hand. A similar background to his latest post could be seen n the background of this poster as well. The marshy lands were clearly visible along with a number of people who looked on. Thus the actor simply gave fans a glimpse as to what they can expect from his upcoming film. Nani has shared a number of posters and thus fans have been extremely hyped about the release of his film.