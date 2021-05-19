Actor Nayanthara And Beau Vignesh Shivan Receive COVID-19 Vaccine In Chennai

Director Vignesh Shivan, on Tuesday, took to his social media handle and shared pictures of himself and Nayanthara receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Kumaran Hospitals Chennai. While sharing the pictures, the director urged people to get vaccinated. His caption further read, “Stay safe, stay indoors,” he added. In the photos, a healthcare worker can be seen giving them a shot while the duo wore a face mask to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols. One of the hashtags of Vignesh's caption read, "this too shall pass".

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan get COVID vaccine:

Earlier, a handful of South movie stars including Kamal Haasan, Khushbu, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mahesh Babu, Suhasini Maniratnam, and Ramya Krishnan, among many others received their Covid-19 vaccination. On May 13, Rajinikanth, who will be co-starring Nayanthara for their next project Annaatthe, also received his jab. A picture of the actor receiving the shot was shared by his daughter Soundarya.

Our Thalaivar gets his vaccine 👍🏻 Let us fight and win this war against Corona virus together #ThalaivarVaccinated #TogetherWeCan #MaskOn #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/P8Gyca4zdF — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) May 13, 2021

A peek into Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

Interestingly, Vignesh Shivan, who is not an avid social media user, keeps his followers and Nayanthara's fans posted with their whereabouts. In April 2021, the duo headed to Kochi in a private jet. While a few videos were shared on Vignesh's story session, a couple of posts were registered to his media feed. In the photos, Nayanthara can be seen sporting a casual look in a white shirt teamed up with a pair of ripped jeans.

On the work front, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are all set to mark their second collaboration as the duo joined hand for an upcoming project titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Apart from Nayanthara, the ensemble star cast of the upcoming film will also feature Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni. However, the rest of the details, including the release date, are still under the wraps.

Apart from the above project, as mentioned earlier, Nayantara has also bagged a project with Rajinikanth, titled Annaatthe. Directed by Siva, the film is said to be a family-action drama, on the lines of Rajinikanth’s earlier hits like Padayappa and Arunachalam. The film will also feature Khushbu, Meena, Keerthy Suresh, Prakash Raj, and Soori in crucial roles. The film is expected to hit the theatres on November 4, 2021.

