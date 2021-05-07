Actor Pandu Who Designed AIADMK Flag & Sun TV Logo Passes Away At 74 Due To COVID

Actor Pandu perhaps known best for his comedy roles in Tamil films passed away due to COVID-19 complications in the wee hours of May 6. The actor was reportedly undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai after testing positive for Coronavirus. Pandu was 74 years old and he is survived by his wife Kumudha, who also tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently being treated in the same hospital's intensive care unit. He also has three sons, Prabhu Panju, Panju Pandu and Pintu Pandu.

Renowned comedian, outstanding artist

Actor Pandu's illustrious career in films does not adequately list his other exemplary traits, for example, he is also known for having designed the AIADMK flag in 1972 and the party symbol (two leaves) in 1977 before the elections at the personal behest of actor-politician and AIADMK founder MGR himself. Known for his attachments towards art, he pursued several degrees in art education, all of them under full scholarship by the government of India. He has also secured a PhD in Indian paintings and has designed logos and helped with rebranding for over 250 firms in a long-spanning career that lasted over 50 years.

Born in Namakkal, in Southern Tamil Nadu, the actor was introduced to the Tamil film industry after his brother and actor Idichapuli Selvaraj, who also worked as an assistant director in some of MGR's most notable films such as Ulagam Suttrum Valiban, Idhayakkani, Mannavan (which was also Pandu's first appearance in Tamil cinema in 1970).

However, his first significant role came in 1981 with the film Karaiyellam Shenbagapoo. He has appeared in over 550 films since then, including Chinna Thambi, Nattamai, Kadhal Kottai, Ullathai Allitha, Badri, etc.

The actor also founded a signage branding venture that specialised in nameplates and exterior branding. The 43-year-old company started in 1988 and has designed logos and symbols for various high-profile characters and brands.

Pandu's affiliation with political stalwarts

He is famous for designing Tamil Nadu's tourism logo an "Umbrella", for which he received a cash price of 20,000 in the 1960s. His entry into Tamil cinema was marked by a happy accident - in the song "Enge Aval, Endre Manam", where MGR is seen painting a portrait of J Jayalalithaa. Pandu, on his own admission, said, he happened to visit the sets of the film to meet his brother who worked as an assistant director in the film ended up painting the portrait coincidentally, which the production crew liked and decided to use in the film. He later stated in an interview with a news portal that J Jayalalithaa liked it so much, she even took it home after the day's shoot.

His other notable works include designing the logos for Sun TV and Shankara Nethralaya, a not-for-profit missionary institution for ophthalmic care headquartered in Chennai. He is perhaps the only person in Tamil Nadu who has had the privilege of working alongside MGR, Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa in films and also for their personal and business affiliations without running into any conflicts.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.