Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee Trolled For Complaining To PM Modi, CM Mamata Over Swiggy Order

Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on Saturday was subject to intense trolls on social media after he sought attention on an issue concerning food delivery app Swiggy. Chatterjee while escalating the issue over Twitter, had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to look into the matter. While his Tweet has managed to garner a lot of mixed reactions, most Twitteratis pointed out how the actor had decided to point out such a minor problem when several other substantial matters could have been brought to light considering his influence.

What led to Prosenjit Chatterjee taking the matter to the highest authorities?

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee over a Tweet has written to PM Modi and Bengal CM Banerjee his concern over a Swiggy order. As stated by the actor in his Tweet, Chatterjee on November 3 had ordered food from Swiggy. The actor mentioned that the order was prepaid, but claims to have never received it, even though it showed as delivered in the app. Post notifying Swiggy about the same, the actor had been refunded the money.

Twitter blasts Prosenjit Chatterjee; points out other concerns that need discussions

Although Swiggy had gone ahead and refunded him over the unreceived order, Chatterjee thought it best to escalate this concern to the PM and the Bengal CM said, "What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry?"

As soon as his post started gaining traction, subsequently, the comment section began flooding with replies pointing out the pettiness of the matter that the actor had raised and how these matters were to be taken up to consumer courts rather than notifying the PM of the country and the CM of his state.

Take a look at some of these tweets embedded below.

Really a national problem Bumba da !!



When Hindu's were attacked in Bangladesh its such a minor problem to raise your voice than ths problem...



Good...now a consumer court issue is to be resolved by Hon PM. Slow claps........ — রাজীব 🇮🇳 (@rajibdas2010) November 6, 2021

One humble request Bumbada, we know hunger is an issue but we can’t trivialise these things with such silly letters. You are an influential actor please try to help the needy in whichever way possible & help the government by raising awareness about hunger & poverty. pic.twitter.com/NmWUfq3CHY — Arijit Roy🇮🇳 (@iArijitRoy) November 6, 2021

URGENT ATTENTION !



With heavy heart & light brain, I urge @POTUS & @NASA to please intermediate in this and take immediate action against swiggy & other food companies.



Keeping @KremlinRussia_E in loop for best support on this.



Regards,

A Guest who hadn't food that day —  समग्र (@aa_ohm) November 6, 2021

Firstly please see if Mamta didis TMC goons didnt meet him on the way and grab all the food... if so u shouldn't bother.....reporting — immeeky🇮🇳 (@immeeky1) November 6, 2021

PM & President of India after realizing that Bumba Moshai is taking the matter to UN next: pic.twitter.com/K58JVqshF9 — Tarun ཊརུན (@YearOfMonk) November 6, 2021

Image Credit - PTI/Twitter - Prosenjit Chatterjee