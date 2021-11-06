Last Updated:

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee Trolled For Complaining To PM Modi, CM Mamata Over Swiggy Order

As soon as the actors post started gaining traction, subsequently the comment section began flooding with replies pointing out the pettiness of the matter.

Prosenjit Chatterjee

PTI/Twitter - Prosenjit Chatterjee


Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee on Saturday was subject to intense trolls on social media after he sought attention on an issue concerning food delivery app Swiggy. Chatterjee while escalating the issue over Twitter, had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to look into the matter. While his Tweet has managed to garner a lot of mixed reactions, most Twitteratis pointed out how the actor had decided to point out such a minor problem when several other substantial matters could have been brought to light considering his influence.

What led to Prosenjit Chatterjee taking the matter to the highest authorities?

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee over a Tweet has written to PM Modi and Bengal CM Banerjee his concern over a Swiggy order. As stated by the actor in his Tweet, Chatterjee on November 3 had ordered food from Swiggy. The actor mentioned that the order was prepaid, but claims to have never received it, even though it showed as delivered in the app. Post notifying Swiggy about the same, the actor had been refunded the money.

Twitter blasts Prosenjit Chatterjee; points out other concerns that need discussions

Although Swiggy had gone ahead and refunded him over the unreceived order, Chatterjee thought it best to escalate this concern to the PM and the Bengal CM said, "What if someone is depending on these food apps for their dinner? Will they stay hungry?"

As soon as his post started gaining traction, subsequently, the comment section began flooding with replies pointing out the pettiness of the matter that the actor had raised and how these matters were to be taken up to consumer courts rather than notifying the PM of the country and the CM of his state.

Take a look at some of these tweets embedded below.

Image Credit - PTI/Twitter - Prosenjit Chatterjee

