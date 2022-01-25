Actor Rashmika Mandanna Gets Called Out By Netizens For Not Helping Poor Kids; Watch

Rashmika Mandanna impressed the audience and critics with her performance in the movie Pushpa: The Rise. The actor was recently spotted in Mumbai by the paps as she stepped out in the city. A video of Mandanna was soon shared online by netizens as they called her out for ignoring a poor child who was asking for some money.

Rashmika Mandanna was criticised by netizens for ignoring poor children

Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted in the city and was soon mobbed by a group of poor kids who asked her to give them some food. The actor was seen leaving an eatery when a kid came running towards her and requested her to give him something. Rashmika politely replied that she didn't have anything to give at the moment and proceeded to sit in her car. The video was shared online by the paps and netizens called out the actor for not helping the kids.

Rashmika Mandanna in Pushpa: The Rise

Rashmika Mandanna was seen in an all-new avatar in the action-drama film Pushpa where she played the role of Srivalli alongside Allu Arjun. The movie was released in December 2021 and emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2021, and also ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. Allu Arjun played the lead character, Pushpa Raj, a truck driver who quickly rises in ranks and becomes a part of a syndicate that smuggles red sanders, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.

The movie also stars Fahadh Faasil (in his Telugu debut) while Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Rao Ramesh, Dhananjaya, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay and Ajay Ghosh play supporting roles. A sequel titled 'Pushpa: The Rule' – Part 2 is scheduled to commence production in 2022.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

Mandanna will soon be making her Bollywood debut through the spy thriller movie Mission Majnu. The movie also features Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role and is all set to release theatrically on May 13, 2022. She will next be seen in the slice-of-life movie Goodbye alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta.

Image: Varinder Chawla