Actor Shivaji Raja Rushed To Hospital After Heart Attack, Is Stable Now

Renowned Telugu actor and producer Shivaji Raja, who is known for a number of comic roles in films was recently admitted to a hospital. Shivaji Raja was taken to a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday i.e May 5, 2020 night after he complained after suffering from a heart attack. The 58-year-old actor's family took him to the emergency department of a known hospital in Hyderabad as he reportedly complained about getting chest pain. As per reports, Actor Shivaji Raja's health is stable now but he has been kept under observation in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Shivaji Raja hospitalised

Actor Shivaji Raja's close friend Suresh Kondeti also spoke to a news daily where he revealed about the actor's health in detail. Suresh Kondeti revealed that he had a word with Shivaji Raja after he was stable. According to Kondeti, Shivaji Raja's blood pressure drastically went down which resulted in a heart attack. Suresh also revealed that Shivaji Raja is expected to get a heart stent soon. If that is the case, then the actor would have to spend a considerable amount of time in the hospital as the procedure of getting a heart stent is reportedly complicated.

Source - Shivaji Raja Instagram

Actor Shivaji Raja was a part of various social causes related to the coronavirus outbreak. The actor had shared a number of photos and videos on his Instagram where he could be seen helping out the needy with food packages. In one of the videos, Shivaji Raja's family too stepped in to help the actor in distributing food packets. Check it out below -

Actor Shivaji Raja has worked in over 150 films where he has dominantly played comic roles. One of his most known performances was back in 2001 where he featured alongside Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre in the film Murari. An official word about Shivaji Raja's health is still to be made by the actor or his family.

