Actor Siddharth Booked By Hyderabad Police For Lewd Remark Against Saina Nehwal

In a breaking development, the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes department booked actor Siddharth for making derogatory comments against Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal on Twitter. The complaint has been registered by a lawyer, Zonal Incharge IT, and social media manager of BJP Telangana, Neelam Bhargava Ram and Prerna Thiruvaipati, post which an FIR was filed by the police against the actor on Wednesday.

According to the ANI, in a telephonic conversation, KVM Prasad, Additional DCP, Cyber Crime Wing, Detective Department, Hyderabad said, "A woman named Prerna approached Cyber Crime Wing and lodged a complaint against actor Siddharth for his sexist remarks against shuttler Saina Nehwal on Twitter."

The police official said that the basis of the complaint a case has been registered under Sections 509 of the Indian Penal Code and 67 of the Information Technology Act. An investigation has been taken up and notice will be served to Siddharth, the additional DCP added.

Siddharth Anand faces criticism over his lewd comment

Siddharth sparked controversy after making a crude and sexually insulting comment online against star badminton player Saina Nehwal after she denounced PM Modi's security failure at Ferozepur on January 5. Nehwal tweeted that the security of a country's Prime Minister is jeopardised, and no country can claim to be safe and she condemns the barbaric attack on PM Modi.

Siddharth, on the other hand, replied to Saina's tweet and said, "Subtle c**k champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India Shame on you #Rihanna." However now, the actor has now apologised to the badminton player writing a letter, which he posted on Twitter.