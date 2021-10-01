Actor Siddharth Returns To Hyderabad Post Spine Surgery; Thanks Doctors, Physios For Care

Rang De Basanti actor Siddharth, who recently jetted off to London for his back surgery, has returned to the city and has been advised to take extra care by the doctors. Amid his health conditions, the actor had to skip the trailer launch of his upcoming Telugu film Maha Samudram last week. During the trailer launch, the film; director Ajay Bhupathi, had reportedly informed about the actor’s surgery in London. Now since the actor is back in Hyderabad to complete the dubbing of the film, he took to Instagram and penned a note while thanking fans for their best wishes.

In the note, he revealed that he sustained the injury while he was shooting for an action stunt in the film. “Thank you for all the wishes and love. I’m nursing a back injury from a stunt sequence. Have been advised care for a few months. Big thanks to all my doctors and physios for their attentive care. Thank heavens I have a pretty strong spine,” he wrote.

Siddharth returns to Hyderabad post his spine surgery in London

The 42-year-old actor wrote he was excited for the theatrical release of Maha Samudram. The romantic drama is scheduled to be released on October 14. “For now I’m all set to enjoy a lovely film we’ve worked very hard on in cinemas with my audience. Glorious reason to celebrate. See you all soon. I’m so touched by all of your kindness. All my heart,” he concluded the post.

The actor is set to make a comeback in Tollywood with Maha Samudram after a long hiatus of nine years. Directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX 100 fame, Maha Samudram features Sharwanand, Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Anu Emmanuel in lead roles. Despite the film being postponed multiple times before due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Maha Samudram will finally see the light of the day on October 14 in theatres.

Maha Samudram is tipped to be an intense love story bankrolled by AK Entertainments. The trailer of the film received great appreciation from the audiences as well as Baahubali star Prabhas. Siddharth was last seen in Inmai, one of the nine anthologies in Navarasa. Inmai is currently streaming on the online streaming giant, Netflix. Along with Maha Samudram, Siddharth will also appear in Takkar. The actor has wrapped up the shooting of the film and the makers have already released few songs and a teaser.

Image: Instagram/@worldofsiddharth