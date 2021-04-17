Actor Siddharth Wishes Himself On His 42nd Birthday, Says 'I Am Because I Try'

Actor Siddharth is known for his works in Indian films, especially in South Indian cinema. The actor is celebrating his 42nd birthday today on April 17, 2021. While social media is filled with birthday wishes for Siddharth, the actor had his own way of celebrating the special day. Read ahead to know more.

Actor Siddharth's birthday wish for himself

Siddharth recently took to his Twitter handle to wish himself on his 42nd birthday. He posted a picture in which he was looking at a piece of cake with a lit candle on it. In his tweet, Siddharth wrote 'Happy Birthday to me. I am because I try. Thank You for the kindness'.

Happy Birthday to me. I am because I try. Thank You for the kindness. â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/2I4Wsk4fNk — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 16, 2021

Fans could not keep calm on actor Siddharth's birthday tweet. They rushed to wish him on his big day. The tweet received thousands of comments from his fans who were wishing him.

Siddharth's Instagram wish for himself

The Rang De Basanti actor shared a picture with his friends in which he wrote the same caption. He received birthday wishes from actor Parvathy Thirvothu and Rahul Tewary on the post. Parvathy wrote 'Happy birthday you amazing human!!!â¤ï¸ðŸ¤—'.

Siddharth also added the same photo as his latest tweet but with a different and hilarious caption. He wrote 'I look into the infinite depths of the universe and ask only one thing... I'm old enough. May I please have my beard now? Thank you'.

Fans who are always drooling over Siddharth's photos could not keep themselves from complimenting the actor. An Instagram user wrote 'ðŸ˜‚u, jus bein u Sid!!! Happy birthday manðŸ¤—' in the comment section. Another one said 'God !!! You still look so precious ðŸ¥ºðŸ¤•ðŸ˜'.

On Siddharth's work front

Siddharth is known for his works in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu-language films. Siddharth's movies include Aruvam, Rang De Basanti, The House Next Door, Bommarillu, Sivappu Manjal Pachai, Aranmanai 2, Chashme Baddoor, Oh My Friend, Enakkul Oruvam, Jigarthanda, and Oy!. Apart from acting, Siddharth is also involved in movies as a producer, playback singer, and screenwriter. He will be seen in the upcoming film Maha Samudram. He also shared the first look from the film on Twitter.

Here is my First Look from #Mahasamudram



Waited a long time for this. Happy to be back! Thank you for your love for me and expectations from me. I'll see you soon in cinemas.



â¤ï¸Vastunna, Vachesthunna, Vachesaâ¤ï¸@ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari @AnuEmmanuell @DirAjayBhupathi pic.twitter.com/cOH4hIxJCz — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 17, 2021

