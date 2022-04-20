Actor Sreenivasan Discharged From Hospital After Bypass Surgery; Wife Thanks Doctors

Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan who underwent emergency cardiac surgery, was discharged on Tuesday. The actor was admitted to Appollo Adlux Hospital in Kochi on March 30 following a cardiac ailment. According to a medical bulletin released by Appolo Adlux hospitals, Sreenivasan underwent bypass surgery and is now in a stable condition with remarkable improvement in his health.

According to various media reports, Sreenivasan had to undergo the surgery because of his blocked arteries. Reportedly, Sreenivasan suffered a cardiac arrest on March 30. The actor who has been the recipient of the Kerala State Awards six times and won the National Award for the best film on other social issues for Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala was shifted to the ventilator post the surgery as his saturation levels dropped.

After the hospital authorities issued a media bulletin, the actor’s wife Vimala thanked the doctors, nurses, and all supporting staff of Apollo Adlux Hospital. She also thanked all well-wishers who prayed for Sreenivasan’s good health and speedy recovery. She said that she and her kids were praying for his health since he was admitted.

Earlier, during the first week of April, ANI had reported that the 66-year-old director was suffering from triple vessel disease. After surgery, he was in CCU and when his saturation levels dropped, he was put on a ventilator with minimum support for a few days. Later, his progress to illness was satisfactory and he was responding well to Treatments and Medications.

Sreenivasan’s career graph

Sreenivasan has worked in over 225 films in his career. He is not just an actor but also an outstanding scriptwriter, and a visionary filmmaker. He has penned scripts for films such as Odaruthammava Aalariyam, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Varavelpu, Sandesam, Oru Maravathoor kanavu, and more. He was last seen in the movie Jis Joy in 2021.

