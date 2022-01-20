Actor Suresh Gopi Tests COVID Positive, Urges All To Strictly Maintain Social Distancing

Malayalam actor and action hero Suresh Gopi tested positive for COVID-19. He recently took to his verified Instagram handle and shared the news on Wednesday. In his official statement, he informed everyone that he has self-quarantined himself and is 'doing fine'.

Taking to the photo-sharing site, the Malayalam actor posted a note informing his fans and followers about the diagnosis. In his official statement, he wrote, "Despite precautions, I’ve tested positive for COVID-19. I’ve isolated and quarantined myself. I’m perfectly alright, healthy, and doing fine, other than a mild fever. At this juncture, I urge everyone to make it a point to be very strict with your social distancing methods and keep away from crowds. You keep safe and have the heart to keep others also safe and uninfected. (sic)"

Suresh Gopi wraps up shoot for Paappan

It was only recently that the Malayalam superstar wrapped up the shoot of Paappan, which is helmed by Joshiy. The film also features his son, Gokul Suresh, Sunny Wayne, Neeta Pillai, Kaniha, and Asha Sarath among others. The filmmaker recently dropped a motion poster of the film. It received a very well response from the audience. It garnered more than one million views within hours of its release. The filmmakers of Paappal will soon kickstart the post-production and the film is expected to release shortly.

Sharing the poster, Suresh Gopi wrote, "#Paappan First Look Motion Poster. Alongside Master Craftsman #Joshiy! (sic)" The film marks Suresh Gopi’s 252nd film. The actor will be reuniting with the ace filmmaker after over 22 years. The duo's last collaboration was Vazhunnor.

In the film, Suresh Gopi will be seen as a senior police officer. Paappan is scripted by RJ Shaan, while David Kachappilly is bankrolling the film. Jakes Bejoy is the composer, and Shyam Sasidharan is editing. Ajay David Kachappilly is handling the cinematography.

Suresh, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, has also starred in Telugu films like Antima Theerpu, Aa Okkadu, and I. His Telugu dubbed films- Police Commissioner and Journalist were superhits.

Suresh Gopi was last seen in Kaaval. He has Ottakkomban and an untitled film with Rahul Ramachandran in the pipeline. Meanwhile, recently Malayalam celebs like Mammootty, Shobana, and director Priyadarshan also tested positive for the coronavirus.

(Image: @sureshgopi/Instagram)