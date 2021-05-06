Actor Suriya's Photos As A Lawyer From The Sets Of Director TJ Gnanavel's Next Go Viral

Soorarai Pottru star Suriya has joined hands with prolific filmmaker TJ Gnanavel for his upcoming film, tentatively titled Suriya 39. The shooting of Suriya's movie, which is touted to be a social thriller, recently went on floors in Chennai. Now, a couple of pictures from the sets of Suriya 39 surfaced on the internet and went viral in no time, wherein the Kollywood superstar sported a never-seen-before avatar as a lawyer.

After his highly-lauded film Soorarai Pottru's release last year on Amazon Prime Video, Suriya has a couple of films in the pipeline including director TJ Gnanavel's next, Suriya 39. While it has been reported that the 45-year-old will be seen playing the role of a lawyer, a couple of glimpses of the Tamil actor from the sets of the highly-anticipated film surfaced on social media yesterday and took the internet by storm. In the photographs that are doing the rounds on social media, Suriya could be seen rocking a rugged look as an advocate.

In one picture, Suriya sported a full-fledged lawyer uniform in a black coat over a white shirt and black pants as he stood next to a barricade with a bunch of other reel-life lawyers. In another picture, he could be seen seated on a bench in a white shirt with long unkempt hair and a bearded look with a fit physique. Soon after the photographs surfaced on social media, they were quick to go viral and went on to made headlines as well.

Take a look at Suriya's photos from 'Suriya 39' sets:

About 'Suriya 39'

Suriya 39 has director TJ Gnanavel of the Kootathil Oruthan fame at its helm and it marks his first-ever collaboration with Suriya. Alongside the three-time Tamil Nadu State Award-winning actor, the upcoming film also stars Manikandan and Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady. Rajisha made her Kollywood debut with filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2021 film, Karnan. Meanwhile, apart from Suriya 39, Suriya will also be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and director Pandiraj's next, which remains untitled as of yet.

