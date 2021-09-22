Actor Tarun Arrives At ED Office In Hyderabad For Questioning In Tollywood Drugs Case

Tollywood actor Tarun has arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Hyderabad for questioning in connection with the 2017 Money laundering and Drugs case. Before Tarun, several other actors from Tollywood had also appeared before the ED for questioning. Among those who have been questioned by the ED so far include Puri Jagannadh, Rakul Preet, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja, Mumaith Khan, Charmy Kaur, and Navdeep Pallapolu.

The Enforcement Directorate had issued summons to over 10 to 12 Tollywood actors and producers in connection with the case. However, the chargesheet in the money laundering and drugs case has not been prepared yet, but the law enforcement agency is is questioning the celebrities for many days. It is being said that the ED is grilling the actors for at least 8 to 10 hours when they appeared for questioning. Apart from questioning, the ED officials are going through the transactions to check if it is connected with the case. Earlier, a prime suspect in the case, Calvin Mascarenhas had also arrived for questioning at the ED office.

2017 Tollywood Drug Scam

In June 2017, authorities in Hyderabad busted a drug racket in which about 1,000 students from leading private schools and colleges in the city were allegedly found using high-end drugs. The racket also exposed that the dealers allegedly supplied drugs to several prominent personalities from the Telugu film industry. This included prominent names like popular director Puri Jagannadh and actor Ravi Teja, who were summoned and questioned by authorities after their names cropped up in the call data of Calvin Mascarenhas, the alleged kingpin of the drug racket. However, the case against the actors was not proceeded by the SIT department due to the lack of evidence.

Moreover, the ED has also booked a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and is scrutinising the financial history of those who are being summoned for interrogation. The ED has informed that no significant transactions have been found so far. However, ED officials have also stated that they will continue to check all details for any suspicious money trail. Earlier, the SIT team had filed over 11 chargesheets in which drug traffickers were named.