Actor Theepetti Ganesan Passes Away In Madurai; Filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy Mourns The Loss

Actor Theepetti Ganesan, who is well-known for his work in the Tamil film industry, left for his heavenly abode on March 22 in Madurai due to ill health. According to reports by several media portals, Ganesan was admitted to the Madurai Government Hospital in Tamil Nadu after his health deteriorated and he breathed his last after suffering a cardiac arrest. Soon after the news of Theepetti Ganesan's death broke, Kollywood filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy was one of the first celebrities to mourn the loss on his Twitter handle.

Seenu Ramasamy pays his tribute to Theepetti Ganesan

On March 22, 2021, the Tamil film industry was left aghast as popular actor Theepetti Ganesan passed away due to a cardiac arrest. The Billa 2 actor is survived by his beloved wife and two kids. It has been reported that he was suffering from an illness for years and was recently admitted to Madurai's Government Rajaji Hospital because of health deterioration. However, not much is known about his long-time illness.

Soon after the news of his demise broke the internet, several fans took to Twitter to pay their tribute to the late actor. Apart from netizens, Kanne Kalaimaane director Seenu Ramasamy also took to the micro-blogging platform to express his grief about Ganesan's death. Earlier in the day, Ramasamy took to his Twitter handle to extend his condolences to the Ustad Hotel actor's family.

Check out Seenu Ramasamy's tweet below:

Theepetti Ganesan's movies and career

Actor Theepetti Ganesan carved a niche for himself in Kollywood after appearing in films including Billa 2, Thenmerku Paruvakaatru, Kanne Kalaimaane, Neerparavai, Kolamavu Kokila, and Ustad Hotel. Due to lack of work, Ganesan had faced major financial constraints during the COVID-19 lockdown last year and had released a video to explain his situation. He was also forced to venture into small-scale businesses as he didn't receive back-to-back film offers to sustain his acting career. The late actor was last seen in 2019's Kanne Kalaimaane, which was directed by Seenu Ramasamy.