Actor Tovino Thomas Mourns Veteran Politician Balakrishna Pillai's Death

Veteran politician Balakrishna Pillai passed away at the age of 86 on Monday morning due to age-related ailments, according to the statement given by his family. Among many political leaders and actors, South stars Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran were among the few Mollywood stars to mourn Balakrishna Pillai's demise on social media. Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram and shared a picture post of the politician, with a short caption.

Tovino Thomas mourns Balakrishna Pillai's death

Veteran politician and former state minister of Kerala, Balakrishna Pillai breathed his last on 3rd May. Actor Tovino Thomas took to his Instagram to share his condolences with the leader's family. The actor shared a photo of Balakrishna Pillai and wrote "Condolences" and also used the hashtag #RBalaKrishnaPillai Sir as he shared the post with a joined hands emoji.

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared the same picture on his Instagram and mourned the veteran politician's death. Prithviraj kept his caption short as he wrote, "Rest in peace!" with a joined hands emoji and a similar hashtag.

Most of the fans reacted and left sad emoticons in the comment section. Some fans wrote RIP in the comment section.

Tovino Thomas announces that he tested negative

A few days back, actor Tavino Thomas had shared on his Instagram that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and that he was asymptomatic and was isolating. Recently, the actor updated his fans and followers and announced that he had recovered from Covid and had tested negative. In his post, he thanked all his fans and followers for the love and support they gave him. He also wrote that he considered himself lucky as he was doing fine and had recovered safely, while there were many others who couldn't. He urged everybody to take care and stay safe.

Tovino Thomas' upcoming movies

Tovino Thomas will next be seen in the Malayalam biographical crime drama Kurup. The movie is based on the life of one of the most wanted criminals in India, Sukumara Kurup. The movie features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role with Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko, Sobhita Dhulipala and Maya Menon in the supporting roles. The actor will also be seen in the Malayalam superhero film Minnal Murali. The movie will also feature actors like Aju Varghese and Harisree Ashokan.

Source: Tovino Thomas' Instagram

