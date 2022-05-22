Actor-turned-MP Anubhav Mohanty Breaks Down, Pleads Wife Varsha To Divorce Him

As the marital dispute between Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Anubhav Mohanty and wife Varsha Priyadarshini, continues, the former has yet again highlighted details of his 'failed' marriage via social media. For those unaware, in September 2022, actor Varsha Priyadarshani filed a police complaint against the actor-turned-MP accusing him of domestic violence in the SDJM court in Cuttack. Just last week, Anubhav Mohanty claimed that he has been embroiled in a smear campaign that was designed to destroy his career and reputation.

In the new video shared by him, Mohanty alleges that his wife Varsha denied him his husband's rights even after staying married for 8 years.

'I filed the divorce petition first': Anubhav Mohanty

The Kendrapara MP in the new video stated that he was the first one to file the divorce petition. Further explaining the reason behind the same, Mohanty alleged that his partner denied him conjugal rights even after 8 years of tying the knot. As translated by Odisha TV, Mohanty said, "I was the first one to file a divorce petition. My only reason for filing the divorce as cited in the petition was 'non-consummation of marriage. Even after 8 years of marriage, my life partner didn't give me the rights that I deserve being a husband."

He further added that the duo tied the knot in 2014 almost after six years of courtship. However, his wife requested him to provide her with a little time to consummate their marriage. Mohanty revealed that he was shocked upon listening to the request but claimed that he gave her as much time as she needed.

In the previous video, Anubhav opened up about the court case against him and reportedly said, “I had never seen a police station and a court in my life. I have to endure all this only because of love.” He further asserted that the legal suit had been filed to malign his reputation in society. “Why a man is always portrayed as the villain in a marriage while every word said by the woman is taken as the gospel of truth?” asked Mohanty.

Varsha Priyadarshani hasn't responded to the video revelations of Mohanty as of yet.

Image: Instagram/@anubhavmohantyofficial