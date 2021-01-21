Actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri Passes Away At 98 In Kerala's Kannur

Veteran Tamil and Malayalam actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri passed away on Wednesday, i.e. January 20, 2021 at a private hospital in Kerela's Kannur city. The heart-breaking news of Unnikrishnan Namboothiri's death has left the entire South Indian film industry aghast. Unnikrishnan Namboothiri was 98.

Also Read | The Big Bang Theory Actor Kaley Cuoco Writes A Heartbreaking Note As Her Dog Passes Away

Unnikrishnan Namboothiri's health deteriorated after hospital discharge

Popular for his notable grandpa roles in several Malayalam films, Unnikrishnan Namboothiri breathed his last yesterday, after being re-admitted to the hospital. For the unversed, Unnikrishnan was diagnosed with pneumonia and COVID-19, a few weeks ago. However, he tested negative for Coronavirus on Sunday and was discharged from the hospital. A couple of days later, on Wednesday, he was re-admitted to the hospital after reportedly developing an infection, where he breathed his last.

Soon after the tragic news of his death broke, multiple celebrities of the Malayalam industry mourned the loss, including Kamal Haasan and Mohanlal. Haasan took to his Twitter handle and condoled Unnikrishnan's death as he wrote, "Unnikrishnan Namboodiri, who came to acting at the age of 73 and made Malayalees laugh for 18 years. As a young grandfather, he was a man of art. The man who was supposed to be a centurion in 2 more years has left us today. Heartfelt tributes" while Mohanlal shared a picture of the late actor to pay his last tributes to him.

Take a look:

Also Read | Harry Brant Passes Away At The Age Of 24 From An Accidental Drug Overdose

Furthermore, the Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed his grief in a statement on Facebook. In his heartfelt tribute, CM Pinarayi wrote, "Unnikrishnan Namboothiri was an actor who excelled in the important roles of Bhavabhinaya. His age-old acting interest and confidence made him a distinct figure in the film industry. He was always a fellow leftist and became closely associated with the CPI (M). This separation is a great loss to the art world. Personally, this is a loss. In the cultural arena, the gap left by the demise of Unnikrishnan Namboothiri cannot be easily filled".

Check out Pinarayi Vijayan's Facebook post below:

Also Read | Telegu Film Producer V Doraswamy Raju Dies Of Cardiac Arrest; Details

About Unnikrishnan Namboothiri

Unnikrishnan Namboothiri was popular for his notable works in films such as Kaikudunna Nilavu, Kaliyattam, Sadanandante Samayam, Madhuranombarakattu and Pokkiri Raja to name a few. The veteran Malayalam actor is survived by daughters Devi & Yamuna and sons PV Kunjikrishnan & Bhavadasan. He was also father-in-law to renowned musician and filmmaker, Kaithapram.

Also Read | Neil Mahoney, Emmy-nominated Editor And Producer, Passes Away At 43; Details Inside

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.