Actor Ventakesh's Daughter Pens Appreciation Post For Her Father After Watching 'Narappa'

Venkatesh is one of the prominent actors best known for his phenomenal performances in a variety of movies. The actor’s daughter, Aashritha Daggubati recently penned down a heartwarming note for her father after watching his latest movie, Narappa. She praised him immensely throughout her social media post and stated how he had outdone himself through this film.

An appreciation post for Venkatesh from his daughter

Taking to Instagram, Venkatesh’s daughter, Aashritha Daggubati posted a beautiful picture of them together along with the poster of his father’s movie, Narappa. In the caption, she wrote, “Watched your movie Narappa and it was truly an emotional roller coaster! INCREDIBLE performance! I wish I was back at home watching it first day first show on the big screen as we always do but times have changed and I’m also so far away. But that won’t stop me from praising you because you deserve every praise that words can offer.”

While comparing his performance to his past roles, she stated, “You have outdone yourself! What a look, what a role and what a performance! You never cease to inspire and amaze! You know why you were so amazing in the film playing the role of a father who would go to any lengths for his family? Because it is who YOU ARE! You truly are the greatest and the most amazing father. You’re the PUREST soul on and off screen. You are strong, gentle, calm, funny, humble, thoughtful, empathetic, giving, disciplined, incredibly hard working, fierce, principled, kind, brave and most of all, infinitely loving.” She then concluded her note by stating how grateful she was for him, she wrote, “If I am half the person you are in life, I will consider that my greatest achievement. There’s absolutely NO ONE else like you. I’m forever grateful for you. Love you infinitely.”

Many of the fans were left in awe of Venkatesh’s daughter’s sweet appreciation post and filled the comments section with hearts and heart-eyed emojis. Many of them also complimented his daughter’s appreciation letter and stated how ‘super’ and ‘outstanding’ it was. Have a look at some of the reactions to Aashritha’s Instagram post for her father, Venkatesh.

IMAGE: AASHRITHA DAGGUBATI INSTAGRAM

