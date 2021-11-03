Actor Vijay Sethupathi's Team Attacked On Airport After Spat With Co-passenger

Popular Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi along with another actor was attacked at the Bengaluru International Airport last night following a spat with a co-passenger during the flight. The video from the incident has been doing rounds on the internet raising concerns about the actor's well being. The actor is fondly called Makkal Selvan (People's Treasure) by fans for his superstar status in the South film industry as he has delivered over 50 successful movies in his career.

Vijay Sethupathi attacked at the airport

In the video taken during the attack on the actor, Vijay Sethupathi along with his team were seen walking towards the Bengaluru International Airport's exit after the flight. An identified man launched himself at the actor who was walking with actor Maha Gandhi. Sethupathi's team was seen holding the man and prying him away from the actor.

The security team walking beside the 43-year-old was seen handling the situation and containing the attacker. The actor was visibly shaken by the incident. After the sudden attack, his team was seen guiding him away from the attacker.

Vijay Sethupathi and actor Maha Gandhi were reportedly travelling in the same flight when the latter got engaged in an argument with a co-passenger. The spat resulted in an ugly brawl at the departure area. There was no police case registered as the passenger and the Tamil actor have resolved the matter among themselves after the brawl.

More on Vijay Sethupathi

Regarded as one of the biggest stars of the South film industry, National award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi is also known as Makkal Selvan. Some of his popular movies include Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Vikram Vedha, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Super Deluxe and more. The actor has a number of movies set for release in the upcoming years.

He was last seen in Annabelle Sethupathi and his upcoming Malayalam film titled 19(1)(a) is set to release soon. He will next be seen in films like Kadaisi Vivasayi, Maamanithan, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, and Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. He is also busy shooting multiple films namely Viduthalai, Vikram also starring Kamal Haasan, Gandhi Talks and Mumbaikar.

Image: Twitter/@vijaysethupathi/Republic World