Actor Vikram Donates Rs 30 Lakh To Tamil Nadu CM's Relief Fund In Fight Against COIVD-19

Several South Indian actors are stepping forward to extend their help to the people battling the second wave of COVID-19 by contributing to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund. After superstar Rajinikanth, his daughter Soundarya, Suriya, Karthi donated their bit, actor Chiyaan Vikram joins the bandwagon and donated Rs 30 lakh to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund for COVID-19 relief.

Ramesh Bala took to Twitter and shared the information. “Actor #ChiyaanVikram today made an online contribution of ₹ 30 lakhs to the TN Chief Minister's relief fund to help the state government battle the deadly #COVIDSecondWave,” he tweeted. This comes after Chief Minister MK Stalin requested public and private organisations to come forward and make donations to the CMPRF on May 11. Following his appeal, celebrities from the Tamil film fraternity extended their support through donations.

Before Chiyaan Vikram, Superstar Rajinikanth met Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin at his office in Chennai and made a donation of Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund The former had also taken the COVID-19 vaccine, reported to be his second dose, a few days ago. Recently, the Sivaji: The Boss star’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth, and her husband, Vishagan, and his family had donated Rs 1 crore to the fund.

Super star @rajinikanth met Hon Chief Minister @mkstalin at the Secretariat today & donated ₹50 lakhs to #TNCMPublicRelieffund.



Among the other celebrities to have made donations included Suriya-Karthi and their father Sivakumar who donated Rs 1 crore, while Ajith donated Rs 25 lakh and Sivakarthikeyan donated Rs 25 lakh. Jayam Ravi and his father Mohan contributed Rs 10 lakh, while director Vetri Maaran donated Rs 10 lakh. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vikram will be next seen in Cobra directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu. The film has KGF actress Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady. He will also be seen in Kollywood magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan which is directed by Mani Ratnam. The film also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, and Karthi in the lead roles.

COVID-19 cases in India

On May 18, the Union health ministry placed the total number of COVID-19 cases in India at 2,49,65,463 and the death toll at 2,74,390. The ministry said there are 35,16,997 active cases, while 2,11,74,076 people have so far recovered from the infection. The case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent. The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

