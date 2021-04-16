Actor Vivekh Admitted To Private Hospital In Chennai After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Tamil actor Vivekh suffered a heart attack and has been admitted to a private hospital here in Chennai on April 16, 2021. The actor is in ICU and his condition is serious. However, the hospital has not announced any official statement and the reason behind the attack is not known yet.

Actor Vivekh has been admitted to a private hospital -

He reportedly complained of chest pain and was rushed to a private hospital in Chennai. The doctors who treated him confirmed the heart attack and are monitoring him. Vivekh’s spokesperson addressed the media and said, “Vivekh fainted today morning while he was talking with his family. Later, he was rushed to the SIMS hospital in Vadapalani. I spoke with him. He is conscious and will gain good health soon. The doctors will perform an angiogram on him.”

Actor Vivekh gets vaccinated for COVID-19 -

Vivekh took the COVID-19 vaccine on April 15 at the Government Omandurar Hospital and also urged others to come forward to take the vaccine. Speaking to the media, he said, “People should not be afraid of any side-effects of these vaccines. Both Covishield and Covaxin will only save us. In case they don’t prevent Covid completely, the vaccines will at least reduce infection severity. Siddha and Ayurveda medicines are all secondary. It is our primary weapon to beat the virus.”

He added, “The government hospitals provide healthcare services to the majority of poor people. Many have doubts about vaccination and its side effects. There are also several rumours doing the rounds. I want to put an end to all the rumours. I want to show people that there is no danger in getting vaccinated. On the contrary, it will protect us. And it is not like this vaccination will completely prevent us from getting Covid-19 infection. After the vaccination, even if we catch the virus, there won’t be death. So after vaccination, we should still follow the safety guidelines.”

Vivekh's upcoming films -

On the work front, actor Vivekh was last seen on screens in Dharala Prabhu where he played the role of a doctor. He will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Aranmanai 3 and Ilamai Idho Idho. He is also set to feature in Saravana's debut film, which is untitled currently.

(with inputs from PTI)

(Promo Image source: Vivekh Twitter)