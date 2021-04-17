Actor Vivekh Passes Away: PM Modi Hails Padma Shri Awardee's Intelligence & 'comic Timing'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Padma Shri awardee & iconic Kollywood actor Vivekh on Saturday and hailed the star's comic timing and intelligent dialogues that entertained people for many decades. Actor Vivekh passed away at SIMS hospital in Chennai at 4:35 am on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest earlier on Friday following which his condition was reported to be critical. PM Modi hailed actor Vivekh's concern for the environment and society, both in his films and in real life, and said that his untimely demise had left many saddened. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi extended condolences to actor Vivekh's kin.

PM Modi condoles actor Vivekh's demise

The untimely demise of noted actor Vivek has left many saddened. His comic timing and intelligent dialogues entertained people. Both in his films and his life, his concern for the environment and society shone through. Condolences to his family, friends and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 17, 2021

Kollywood celebs, politicians condole Vivekh's death

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president & actor Kamal Haasan condoled the demise of iconic comedian Vivekh as he passed away in the early hours of Saturday in Chennai. Paying tribute to the Padma Shri awardee, Kamal Haasan expressed grief over the former's sudden demise and noted that he was an actor who had contributed to society. The actor-turned-politician said that the death of Vivekh, who was Tamil Nadu's green ambassador on the behest of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, was a disaster to the Tamil community.

Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth condoled the demise of iconic comedian & Padma Shri awardee Vivekh who passed away in the early hours on Saturday. Rajinikanth paid tribute to his late 'Sivaji' co-actor and noted that he was heartbroken by the death of the iconic actor, social worker, and his close friend. Actor Vivekh was hospitalised on Friday after suffering from a heart attack following which his condition was reported to be critical. Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth expressed grief and released a statement condoling actor Vivek's death.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Vijayabaskar said that he was saddened by the passing away of actor Vivekh and noted that he would be cherished for his outstanding performance in cinema, concern for nature & as a social activist. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan expressed shock over the untimely demise of actor Vivekh and hailed his role as an environmental activist. Actor Harish Kalyan, Gautam Karthik, Prasanna, Aju Varghese, Nivin Pauly and Arun Vijay expressed shock over actor Vivekh demise and noted that he was an inspiration for millions. Legendary music director AR Rahman consoled the demise of actor Vivekh and said that his legacy would stay with the people forever.

Actor Vivekh suffers heart attack

One of the renowned actors of the Tamil film industry, Vivekanandan, popularly known as Vivekh, was admitted to the SIMS Hospital, Vadapalani after he complained about experiencing discomfort. Upon admission to the Chennai-based hospital, the doctor had confirmed that the Kollywood star was in a critical condition as a result of suffering from a cardiac arrest. The Sivaji actor was being monitored by a team of doctors at the SIMS Hospital and was reportedly placed on the ECMO machine, which helps pump and oxygenate blood outside the body.

“Actor Padma Shri Dr Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11 am today to the emergency by the family members. He was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination (sic)", the hospital statement read.

According to several reports by online portals, Vivekh had fainted at his Chennai residence, after which, his wife and his daughter rushed him to the private hospital. It has also been reported that at the time of his admission to the hospital, his pulse rate was weak but it started to pick up after the initial treatment. Soon after actor Vivekh's news made headlines, several Kollywood celebrities flocked to Twitter to pray for his speedy recovery.