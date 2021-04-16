Last Updated:

Actor Vivekh's Condition 'critical', Hospital Releases Statement

"He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock," the statement read

Vivekh

Popular Tamil actor Vivekh was hospitalised in Chennai on Friday after he complained of chest pain and fainted, film industry and hospital sources said. He has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a city hospital, they said.

The 59-year-old comedian, who had taken the COVID vaccine on Thursday, complained of chest pain and fainted and was rushed to a private hospital, the sources said. His publicist Nikil Murugan told reporters that the actor has undergone an angiogram (a procedure that uses x-rays to take pictures of blood vessels) and was "doing fine." "He is conscious and talking," he added.

Vivekh is COVID-19 negative, reports suggest.

Here's the statement:

“Actor Padma Shri Dr Vivek was brought to the hospital in an unconscious state by 11 am today to the emergency by the family members. He was resuscitated in the emergency room by specialists. Later, he underwent Emergency Coronary Angiogram followed by Angioplasty. He is currently in critical condition on ECMO in the Intensive Care Unit. This an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate cardiac event. It may not be due to COVID vaccination (sic)."

Vivekh, a Padma Shree recipient, has acted with top Tamil heroes including Rajinikanth, Vijay, and Ajith Kumar. He has also appeared as the lead artiste in a couple of movies and has been involved in social causes including afforestation.

Vivekh's upcoming films 

On the work front, actor Vivekh was last seen on screens in Dharala Prabhu where he played the role of a doctor. He will soon be seen in upcoming films such as Aranmanai 3 and Ilamai Idho Idho. He is also set to feature in Saravana's debut film, which is untitled currently.

(With PTI inputs)

