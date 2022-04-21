Actress Assault Case: Kerala HC Sets Date For Hearing Plea To Quash Dileep's Bail

In a latest development to the actress assault case from 2017, the Kerala High Court has set April 26 as date for the hearing to dismiss the bail given to Dileep.

Five years after one of the prominent actresses of the Southern film industry was abducted and molested, the spotlight on the case has continued. The case is in the court for different reasons, and the investigation is still underway, with the Kerala High Court setting May 30 as deadline for the completion of the probe.

The case made headlines again after Malayalam superstar Dileep, the eighth accused in the case, received a setback when the Kerala HC refused to quash the new First Information Report against him for allegedly conspiring against the investigating officers.

The Kerala High Court, as per a report on ANI, has set the plea to quash Dileep's bail to Tuesday, April 26.

Kerala High Court posts the plea of the Crime Branch of Kerala Police seeking to cancel the bail granted to Malayalam actor Dileep for another day, in the 2017 Actress Assault Case. Court posts the matter to April 26. — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2022

The Special Investigation Team of the Crime Branch, earlier this month, had moved the additional special sessions court to quash the bail granted to Dileep. The investigating officers' plea was that he was not adhering to the bail conditions imposed on him.

Dileep was the eight accused in the alleged conspiracy of the actress' assault. The Thilakkam star was arrested by the Kerala Police on July 10, 2017. This was almost five months after the incident in which a group of men barged into the actress' vehicle when she was on her way to Kochi, and allegedly molested her.

The actor was granted bail on October 3, 2017. Since then, he has featured in numerous films as well.

Other developments in actress assault case

One of the latest development in the case was the Kerala High Court quashing Dileep's plea to dismiss the FIR against him on accusations of a conspiracy to kill the investigating officers of the case. The court also directed the investigation team to complete the probe by May 30, after the agency, on April 7, sought three more months to complete the probe.

Dileep's wife actor Kavya Madhavan, his brother, and brother-in-law, who have also been named in the aforementioned FIR, were summoned for questioning as well.