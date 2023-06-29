Actress Nabanita Das Opens Up About Divorce With Jeetu Kamal In Emotional Facebook Post

Bengali actors Nabanita Das and Jeetu Kamal have filed for divorce. The two shared a marriage spanning 4 years. The actress took to her Facebook profile to share the news with her fans and followers. The announcement was accompanied by a lengthy heartfelt note encapsulating their marital journey.

3 things you need to know

Nabanita Das is best known for Bengali television soaps Mahapeeth Tarapeeth and Ardhangini.

Jeetu Kamal is best known for his Satyajit Ray-inspired role of Aparajito Ray in 2022 film Aparajito.

The two had tied the knot in 2019.

Nabanita Das and Jeetu Kamal part ways



Nabanita Das took to her official Facebook profile to share the news of her divorce with husband of 4 years, Jeetu Kamal. She shared a picture of the two standing together by the setting sun. The photo was accompanied by a heartfelt note in Bengali detailing the little things she will miss the most about their marriage.

(Nabanita Das and Jeetu Kamal have filed for divorce | Image: Nabanita Das/Facebook)



A rough translation of Nabanita's post details how she will miss seeing two plates at the breakfast table along with sharing 'green tea made for one.' She further shares how the two will not be sharing a towel, sunscreen or anything else for that matter. She however, expressed gratitude to Kamal for teaching her a lot about handling things herself - right from 'gas bookings to Mediclaim payments.'

Nabanita Das admits the two not being good for one another



While Nabanita's post was a heartfelt goodbye to her married life with Jeetu, it did also hint at the problems they were evidently having. Despite the many things the actress said she would miss about her former husband, she also added how a divorce was the best option. A rough translation of the same reads, 'It's better though, because we're not good with each other.' Nabanita ended her note with a wish for Jeetu to stay well.