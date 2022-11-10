Actress Nimisha Sajayan Summoned By Kerala GST Dept For Alleged Tax Evasion Of Rs 20.6L

Malayalam actress Nimisha Sajayan was summoned by Kerala's State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) department for her alleged attempt at evading taxes worth Rs 20.65 lakh. The actress, however, did not show up before the officials and the summons was complied by her mother Anandavalli S Nair.

According to an official statement by Saju Nambadan, Joint Commissioner of the SGST department, Sajayan's mother "admitted that certain variations happened in the monthly returns filed and also produced documents related to the business and bank account statements".

"On subsequent verification, it was ascertained that all the amounts received from the taxable supply of service by the person were not reflected in the returns," the statement further read. The state GST department alleges that the evaded tax money comes from a suppressed turnover of Rs 1.14 crore from July 2017 to September 2021.

BJP leader targets Sajayan over alleged tax fraud

The actress was also attacked by BJP leader Sandeep G Varier who counted her among new-generation actors evading taxes. "The state GST intelligence department has found that prominent actress Nimisha Sajayan has a hidden income of more than one crore fourteen lakh rupees. After receiving intelligence about Nimisha's fraud, the GST department summoned her and Nimisha's mother Anandavalli S Nair appeared," the BJP wrote in Malayalam. "They admitted that there was an error in recording the income. But when the records were checked, the state GST department found that Nimisha Sajayan had hidden the income."

He even opined that this could not be labelled as political rivalry since the actress has been summoned by the state government. "When I asked the new generation filmmakers of the state to be careful about paying taxes, the same people who had made a controversy are the ones who have failed to pay taxes," his post further read. "It cannot be called political rivalry. Nimisha Sajayan has been found to have evaded tax by the State GST."

It is worth noting, however, that Varier was recently removed from the post of BJP Kerala unit spokesperson, a decision that was called the party's internal matter. He has allegations of fund mismanagement levelled against him and was recently under controversy after his alleged pictures with Swapna Suresh surfaced.