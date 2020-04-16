Actress Pragathi Clean Sweeps Her Own Son In High Energy ‘lungi’ Dance; Watch Video

Mahavadi Pragathi, who is popularly known for her diverse acting in several Malayalam and Tamil language films, won netizen's heart but not for acting skills this time but for her dance moves. The 44-year-old actress danced away in ‘lungi’ with her 21-year-old son and the video was loved by many. Her video amused her followers to a great extent.

Pragathi’s lungi dance is just what you need!

A few seconds into the video, you will see that Pragathi is all dressed up in lungi and shorts underneath, wearing a knotted shirt. The actress is all set, lip-syncing to the lyrics of the popular song from Master film. The song Vaathi Coming echoed in the dance area where her son later joins making eccentric moves and expressions. Pragathi’s expressions are priceless and her moves are ‘high energy’, carefully coordinated with her son. The actress does not shy away from doing any difficult step throughout the video.

Check out the fun dance video shared by Pragathi on her Instagram

Pragathi shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, “Quarantine tales #vaathicoming #mothersonduo #master💕❤🤪🤪 HAPPY EASTER🤩😍🤩.” (sic) Apparently her quarantine tale was shared on Easter. The actress had a different Easter celebration than the rest. Furthermore, fans showered the video with hearts and compliments. They were amazed to see her break all age-related stereotypes. For example, one follower wrote, “Super amma” and another fan wrote, “Wow superb energetic expressive performance”. The performance was indeed very energetic. Fans can take cues on what you can do during quarantine from Pragathi. Following her dance moves might burn some calories and also free your mind.

