Vedhika Kumar Talks About Bollywood Opportunities; Says ‘Being An Outsider Is Very Tough'

In a recent interview with a media portal, actress Vedhika Kumar said that it was difficult for her to be an outsider in the film industry. The actor said that it was difficult for outsiders to get opportunities as compared to people whose families belonged to a film background. The actress made her debut in Bollywood with the 2019 suspense thriller The Body. The film starred veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who passed away earlier this year. Further, the film also starred actors like Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

In the interview, Vedhika was asked whether she was satisfied with the film promotions of The Body. The actress’ reply revealed that she was quite happy with the promotions of the film. Vedhika said that the film had to adopt a different promotional approach since it belonged to the thriller genre. She said that not much could be revealed during the promotions of the film.

Speaking about ‘favouritism’ and ‘opportunism’ in the film industry, the actress said that it was difficult for outsiders to get opportunities in the film industry. However, she also said that she felt lucky to get her Bollywood debut in the film The Body. She added that she felt that if she rejected the opportunity, she would have to wait for a long period of time in order to get another film.

However, Vedhika also said that she was not in a place to decide who to cast in a film. Vedhika felt that the success of outsiders was neglected in the film industry and that it was unfair to minimalize the success of outsiders. The actress felt that it was necessary to celebrate those who achieve success due to their own calibre. She believes that it is necessary to acknowledge good performers irrespective of their success at the box office.

Vedhika Kumar's movies:

Vedhika Kumar got her first success in the 2008 Kannada language film Sangama. The actress was also critically acclaimed for her 2009 Tamil action comedy Malai Malai. However, she made her big breakthrough with the 2013 Tamil drama Pardesi. The film was directed by the blockbuster Tamil director, Bala Palanisamy. As per reports, the actress will soon appear in Tamil movies like Vinodhan and Jungle. Further, she will also star in the Kannada language film Home Minister.

