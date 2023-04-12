Actress Vishakha Singh Shares Photo From Hospital Bed: After Freak Incidents, Accidents...

Vishakha Singh recently made waves on the Internet after she shared a photo of herself from a hospital bed on her Social media handle. On Wednesday (April 12), Vishakha took to her Instagram handle to share pictures of herself from a hospital bed, in which the Santhanam actress can be seen dressed in a hospital gown. She was admitted to the hospital due to kidney problems. Nonetheless, the actress is now recuperating at home.

In the caption, Vishakha wrote, “Nope, I can never be down and out for long. After a frequent bout of freak incidents, accidents and health issues in Autumn, Winter and Spring - bouncing back towards a happy healthy summer. April always has felt like the real new year to me. Perhaps because it’s the new financial year, or maybe because this is a prelude to my birthday month :) Moving forward with full gusto towards sunny days and a renewed commitment to health. Let the good times roll!” Check out the post here:

Vishakha Singh's work profile

Vishakha Singh made her acting debut with Gnaapakam in 2007 and went on to work in various movies like House Full and Antaraatma. The actress got launched in Bollywood with Hum Se Jahan in 2008 and later starred in Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey, Do Aur Do Paanch, Fukrey and more. Vishakha also ventured into production with Vasan Bala’s Peddlers. The actress was last seen in Mrighdeep Singh Lamba’s Fukrey Returns and currently serves as the Vice-president of Binance Holdings, a cryptocurrency company.