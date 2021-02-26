Adah Sharma Celebrates 5 Years Of Her Telugu Film 'Kshanam'; Makes New Announcement

Adah Sharma’s Telugu hit Kshanam has completed 5 years of its release on February 26, 2021. On this occasion, Adah took to Instagram to make an important announcement. She shared a clip from Kshanam and penned her note about her upcoming projects in her caption.

Adah Sharma celebrates 5 years of Kshanam

Adah posted a clip of the song Cheliya that featured Adivi Sesh by her side. In her caption, she said that as Kshanam completes 5 years of its release, she wants to announce that she has signed 5 Telugu films. She said every time she has done something experimental in any language, her fans have always given her love and support. She revealed that in her upcoming films she will play characters that she hasn’t played before.

Further, she wrote, “Thank you for Shweta @adivisesh @raviperepu @pvpcinemaoffl @matineeents @sricharanpakala @itsme_anusuya @actorsatyadev @shaneildeo @vennelakish @i_satyamrajesh.” She said that she also got to meet Chitra Maudgil and Ajab M at the peak of her real-life cystic acne in Kshanam. She said that the year is going to be exciting and she can not wait to see the future. “(ok living in the present now and getting back to shoot)ok byee #100YearsOfAdahSharma #adahsharma,” she wrote. Take a look at her post and the comments left by her fans and followers.

About Kshanam

Kshanam is a Telugu-language mystery thriller film directed by Ravikanth Perepu. Kshanam cast includes Adivi Sesh and Adah Sharma in lead roles along with Anasuya Bharadwaj, Vennela Kishore, Satyam Rajesh, Satyadev Kancharana, and Ravi Varma in supporting roles. The music of the film is by Sricharan Pakala and cinematography by Shaneil Deo.

Kshanam plot

The story revolves around Rishi (Adivi) who is a San Francisco-based investment banker. He comes to India to help his ex-girlfriend, Shweta (Adah) to find her kidnapped child. The film was remade in Tamil as Sathya, Hindi as Baaghi 2 and Kannada as Aadyaa. It received positive critical acclaim. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.3 out of 10.

More about Adah Sharma

Adah Sharma made her acting debut with a leading role in the 2008 horror film 1920. She was seen in films such as Commando 2, Commando 3 and Hasee Toh Phasee. She made her Telugu debut with the film Heart Attack in 2014. She will soon be seen in the upcoming film Question Mark.

