Commando 2 fame actor Adah Sharma found herself in the middle of criticism after she posted a video of dancing on Shake it Like Shammi alongside a British guard. The actor took to Instagram and shared her video of dancing while penning the clarification stating that the video was made with permission, and she chose the song after she was requested to sing by the tourism campaign team.

The actor who can be seen not wearing a mask in the video, also informed that she documented the moment before the pandemic. In her clarification note, Adah also stated that this video was not shot at Buckingham Palace, but on a London ground, and photography was allowed that is why she decided to shoot it with the guard. In the video, Adah can be seen singing the song, Shake It Like Shammi from her film, Hasee Toh Phasee, where she was seen as Sidharth Malhotra's fiancee.

Adah Sharma issues clarification over her viral video

While issuing her clarification over the video, the actor wrote, “Friends and my dear countrymen, lend me your ears. This is not to bury my Instagram post (that everyone is resharing. scroll down on my feed to check authenticity) REPOSTING it again. This video was not shot at Buckingham Palace. But yes it is on London ground. Photography was allowed here and this video was shot with full assent taken from all quarters. The tourism campaign team asked me to sing a song. I chose to sing in Hindi. This video was shot pre covid times.”

She added, “P.S.The British ruled our land for almost 200 years. They were large-hearted enough to allow an Indian girl to sing a Hindi song on their soil(with permissions taken). But it makes me proud to see my own countrymen's largeheartedness to stand up so solidly for the British. It shows how seriously we Indians follow ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ JaiHind .”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Adah made her Bollywood debut with the horror film, 1920 in the year 2008. In 2014, she was seen in Hasee Toh Phasee with Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. Post this, the actor has appeared in numerous South Indian films. She was last seen in Commando 3. She has also appeared in web series like Pati Patni Aur Panga and The Holiday. She has also starred in the music video titled Drunk N High and Sorry Sorry.

Image: Instagram/Adah_ki_Adah